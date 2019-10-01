Eidelman Virant Capital Raised Seachange Intl (SEAC) Stake by $351,000; Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) Share Price Rose While Brown Advisory Has Lifted by $3.42 Million Its Position

Brown Advisory Inc increased its stake in Banco Bradesco S A (BBD) by 35.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Advisory Inc bought 379,609 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.01% . The institutional investor held 1.44 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.17 million, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Advisory Inc who had been investing in Banco Bradesco S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.14. About 5.96M shares traded. Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) has risen 35.25% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BBD News: 09/03/2018 BRADESCO SEES BRAZIL’S SELIC CUT TO 6.5% IN MARCH; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO LAZARI: BRAZIL ECONOMY RECOVERY IS STILL FRAGILE; 27/03/2018 – BRADESCO: VINICIUS ALBERNAZ TO BE BRADESCO SEGUROS CEO; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO IS FOCUSED ON CREDIT PORTFOLIO EXPANSION: CEO; 26/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S BANCO BRADESCO SAYS LOAN GROWTH MORE LIKELY TO BE AROUND THE LOW END OF THE ESTIMATED RANGE IN 2018; 21/03/2018 – Fitch Downgrades Bradesco Seguros and Sul America Following Sovereign Downgrade; 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 21/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE- VALE SHARE OFFERING ORIGINALLY PLANNED FOR APRIL, BUT MAY BE DELAYED TO 2019 DUE TO ELECTION-YEAR VOLATILITY; 04/04/2018 – BRADESCO CEO: NEXT INVESTMENT TO TAKE UP TO 3 YRS TO BREAK EVEN; 04/04/2018 – BANCO BRADESCO EXPECTS RETURN ON INVESTMENT IN DIGITAL BANK ‘NEXT’ COMING IN 3 YEARS

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 351,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 984,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41M, up from 633,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.65 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $2.88. About 155,774 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q EPS 58c; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Rev $22.9M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q ADJ EPS 10C, EST. 7.0C; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Graftech Internation by 65,000 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $989,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 31,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,760 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 10 investors sold SEAC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.84 million shares or 15.56% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Ltd reported 187,926 shares. Roumell Asset Management Ltd Llc owns 1.61M shares. Federated Investors Pa has 1,104 shares. 21,960 are held by Caprock Group Inc Inc. Moreover, Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 1.50 million shares. Bridgeway Capital Incorporated holds 0% or 124,400 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 25,000 shares. Advisory Net Ltd Co has invested 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Northern Tru accumulated 106,269 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Grp holds 0% or 1.74M shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement System reported 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Sg Capital Llc has invested 0.02% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 1,320 shares. Atria Investments Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,569 shares. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability reported 151,095 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $219,232 activity. BONNEY MARK J bought $189,832 worth of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) on Tuesday, June 11.

