Eidelman Virant Capital Raised Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Position by $440,000; United American Securities Lowered Its Mastercard Cl A Com (MA) Holding as Share Price Rose

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 55,000 shares as the company's stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 765,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.51 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 33,032 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 21.77% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.20% the S&P500.

United American Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com (MA) by 35.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United American Securities Inc analyzed 7,850 shares as the company's stock rose 12.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,265 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.36M, down from 22,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United American Securities Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc Cl A Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $275.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.45M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Cap Management Corporation stated it has 0.72% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vident Investment Advisory Lc, a Georgia-based fund reported 3,075 shares. Steadfast Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 1.42% or 382,542 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.09% or 11,975 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.23% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). M&T Financial Bank Corp reported 526,511 shares. Moreover, Mount Lucas Mngmt LP has 0.47% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 11,975 shares. Moreover, Bluemar Capital Mgmt Ltd Co has 1.76% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). 836,300 are owned by Gabelli Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company. Destination Wealth Mngmt has 1.83% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Northeast Invest Management, Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,400 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 3,425 shares. Waratah Cap Advsr holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 9,748 shares. Alps Advsrs invested in 0% or 2,744 shares. 2,289 were reported by Newman Dignan And Sheerar.

United American Securities Inc, which manages about $201.06 million and $221.42 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp Com (NYSE:EW) by 3,750 shares to 5,825 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc Com (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 28,054 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,490 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.04 million activity.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 9.64% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.66 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.84B for 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.78 actual EPS reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.25% EPS growth.

