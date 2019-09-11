Eidelman Virant Capital Raised Its Position in Seachange Intl (SEAC) by $303,000 as Stock Price Rose; Bluefin Trading Lowered Its Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) Position by $79.94 Million

Bluefin Trading Llc decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) (NXPI) by 90.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluefin Trading Llc sold 4.44M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The hedge fund held 477,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.89M, down from 4.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluefin Trading Llc who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors N V (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $110. About 1.09M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS QUALCOMM’S OPERATING MARGIN TARGET OF 40% AND F19 EPS GUIDANCE OF $6.75-$7.50 IS AGGRESSIVE; 21/03/2018 – China Said Pushing Qualcomm for More NXP Fixes in Latest Hurdle; 25/05/2018 – Elliott Associates Cuts Stake in NXP Semiconductors — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – China Stalls Review of Qualcomm, Toshiba Deals; 24/05/2018 – NXP HOLDER ELLIOTT ENTERED CASH SETTLED SWAPS ON MAY 24; 14/05/2018 – China to Reopen Review of Qualcomm’s NXP Takeover Proposal -Bloomberg; 27/05/2018 – SCMP News: Qualcomm to meet Chinese regulators in bid to clear US$44 billion NXP deal, sources sa; 02/05/2018 – NXP SEMI 1Q EPS 17C, EST. $1.67; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID VERY CONCERNED WITH NXP DEAL: CNBC

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 303,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 633,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.02M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.06. About 625,896 shares traded or 105.77% up from the average. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC); 31/05/2018 – SeaChange Launches Powerful Cloud-Based, End-to-End Multi-Screen Video Management and Delivery Platform; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE INTERNATIONAL INC SEAC.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $80 MLN TO $90 MLN; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q EPS 58c; 16/04/2018 – SEACHANGE 4Q REV. $22.9M, EST. $22.9M; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (NASDAQ:TBBK) by 100,000 shares to 79,348 shares, valued at $641,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $219,232 activity. BONNEY MARK J also bought $189,832 worth of SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.62 EPS, down 10.50% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.81 per share. NXPI’s profit will be $427.64M for 16.98 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.00 actual EPS reported by NXP Semiconductors N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.00% negative EPS growth.

