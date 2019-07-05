Eidelman Virant Capital Raised By $339,000 Its Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) Position; Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Covered By 2 Bulls

Among 8 analysts covering Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Gulfport Energy had 14 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, January 29, the company rating was downgraded by Guggenheim. Morgan Stanley maintained Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $6.5 target. The stock of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) earned “Buy” rating by Tudor Pickering on Friday, January 18. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Williams Capital Group on Thursday, February 28. FBR Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $10.5 target in Monday, February 25 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Sell” on Monday, June 24. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. See Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) latest ratings:

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $2.25 Maintain

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

13/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/04/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Perform Downgrade

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

13/03/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Hold New Target: $8 Maintain

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $6.5 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Hold New Target: $9 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Williams Capital Group Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy

Eidelman Virant Capital increased Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) stake by 5.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired 56,500 shares as Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.03M shares with $6.98M value, up from 969,791 last quarter. Noodles & Company Class A now has $344.02M valuation. The stock increased 1.63% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $8.1. About 128,394 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DOWN 0.9% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS, DOWN 0.9% FOR FRANCHISE RESTAURANTS; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 14/03/2018 – NDLS SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1.0C TO EPS 3.0C, EST. EPS 4.2C; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SAYS CONTINUING A SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT REPLACEMENT FOR ROLE OF CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO 4Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1C; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.04, REV VIEW $461.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CALL; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS

Among 5 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noodles had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Piper Jaffray. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by SunTrust. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies upgraded Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) on Friday, February 22 to “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Grp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 61,703 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Creative Planning owns 72,150 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 6,067 shares in its portfolio. Cortina Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 767,041 shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Moreover, Granite Point Capital Lp has 0.09% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 134,851 shares. 559,604 were reported by Prospector Partners Ltd Liability Co. Coatue Mngmt Lc holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 17,308 shares. Vanguard Incorporated holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 1.46M shares. Germany-based Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Millennium Mngmt Lc invested in 0% or 101,101 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa owns 2,987 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 407,905 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Limited Company holds 29,397 shares. Assetmark Inc accumulated 24 shares. Pub Sector Pension Board reported 0.19% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS).

More notable recent Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Noodles & Co (NDLS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noodles & Co. (NDLS) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “4 Sizzling Restaurant Stocks That Might Beat Market in 2H – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s (MCD) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold Gulfport Energy Corporation shares while 76 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 156.57 million shares or 3.37% less from 162.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc Inc reported 16.38 million shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Co holds 2.04M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Moreover, Personal Advsr Corp has 0.04% invested in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 407,806 shares. Wedge Cap Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc owns 508,010 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Profund Advsr Limited Liability invested in 17,436 shares. Corecommodity Limited Liability Co reported 174,713 shares. Utd Advisers Llc reported 12,016 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Com reported 17,949 shares. Sg Americas Secs Llc, New York-based fund reported 51,166 shares. Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Firefly Value Prtnrs Ltd Partnership has invested 8.23% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Missouri-based Amer Century Inc has invested 0% in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR). Piedmont Inv Advisors owns 38,158 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) for 715,000 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Co holds 12,700 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $80,600 activity. $80,600 worth of Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) was bought by Wood David M. on Tuesday, March 5.

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, natural gas liquids , and crude oil in the United States. The company has market cap of $743.40 million. The Company’s principal properties are located in the Utica Shale primarily in Eastern Ohio, along the Louisiana Gulf Coast in the West Cote Blanche Bay, and Hackberry fields. It has a 1.97 P/E ratio. The firm also has interests in the Niobrara Formation of Northwestern Colorado; Bakken Formation; Alberta oil sands in Canada; and Phu Horm gas field in Thailand.

The stock increased 3.23% or $0.145 during the last trading session, reaching $4.63. About 1.65 million shares traded. Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) has declined 31.75% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.18% the S&P500. Some Historical GPOR News: 26/04/2018 – EQT Midstream Partners Enters Definitive Agreement to Acquire Gulfport Energy’s 25% Interest in Strike Force Gathering System; 26/03/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY PROVIDES SCOOP WELL RESULTS; 30/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Memorial Hospital at Gulfport, MS at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY CORP GPOR.O : EURO PACIFIC CAPITAL RAISES TO BUY; 15/05/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC Exits Position in Gulfport Energy; 25/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY TO Ba3 FROM B1 BY MOODY’S; 26/04/2018 – GULFPORT ENERGY – UPON COMPLETION OF DEAL, CO ANTICIPATES CAPITAL OBLIGATIONS ASSOCIATED WITH STRIKE FORCE MIDSTREAM DURING 2018 TO BE ELIMINATED; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Raises Gulfport Energy, Reflects Steady Improvement in Leverage and Capital Efficiency Metrics Through 1Q; 26/04/2018 – Gulfport Energy to Receive $175M in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Gulfport Energy To Ba3

More notable recent Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Natural Gas Recovers From Multi-Year Lows on Supply Data – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Weâ€™re Not Impressed By Gulfport Energy Corporationâ€™s (NASDAQ:GPOR) 7.1% ROCE – Yahoo Finance” on May 04, 2019. More interesting news about Gulfport Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:GPOR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fracking revolution a ‘disaster’ for investors, says former EQT boss – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Supply Glut Drives Natural Gas Prices to Lowest Since 2016 – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.