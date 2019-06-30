Eidelman Virant Capital Increased Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN); Frontier Capital Management Co Has Lifted Position in Exelixis (EXEL) by $50.51 Million as Shares Declined

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 240.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 63,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.63B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $115.07. About 267,509 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 26/04/2018 – ARISTOCRAT REFERS TO FILING MADE BY CHURCHILL DOWNS ON KATER; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS PACT WITH GOLDEN NUGGET TO ENTER NEW JE; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ISSUANCE OF REQUEST EXTENDS WAITING PERIOD UNDER HSR ACT UNTIL 30 DAYS AFTER CO, CDI SUBSTANTIALLY COMPLY WITH REQUEST; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Exelixis Inc. (EXEL) by 350.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc bought 2.20 million shares as the company’s stock declined 12.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.17M, up from 625,929 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Exelixis Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $21.37. About 7.16M shares traded or 131.26% up from the average. Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) has declined 6.75% since June 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.18% the S&P500. Some Historical EXEL News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3q Adjusted EBITDA $73.4M; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Sees FY18 Adjusted EBITDA $250M-$360M; 17/05/2018 – EUROPEAN COMMISSION APPROVES IPSEN’S CABOMETYX® (CABOZANTINIB) FOR THE FIRST-LINE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- OR POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 29/05/2018 – Exelixis Announces U.S. FDA Accepts Supplemental New Drug Application For CABOMETYX(R) (cabozantinib) In Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 22/05/2018 – Exelixis Appoints Andrew R. Peters to Newly Created Position of Vice President, Strategy; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial Expects to Complete Divestiture of Hain Pure Protein During 1H of Fiscal 2019; 08/05/2018 – Exelixis Presenting at Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – Exelixis Elects Dr. Maria Freire to Its Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q EBITDA $51.5M

Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $14.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qorvo Inc. by 1.81M shares to 601,111 shares, valued at $43.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bwx Technologies Inc. by 20,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 927,288 shares, and cut its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold EXEL shares while 65 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 231.52 million shares or 4.06% more from 222.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 39,267 shares or 0% of the stock. Farallon Mngmt Limited has 3.00M shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. 98,476 are held by Millennium Management Limited Company. 489,678 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The. Proshare Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% or 138,826 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gp invested in 37,499 shares or 0% of the stock. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 538,455 shares. Seabridge Inv Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1,000 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lpl Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 17,924 shares. 80,400 were reported by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) for 240,951 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc accumulated 0.01% or 2,413 shares. Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0.02% invested in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL). Panagora Asset Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,330 shares. North Star Asset, Wisconsin-based fund reported 34,500 shares.

Since January 2, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 14 insider sales for $7.15 million activity. $785,635 worth of stock was sold by SCANGOS GEORGE A on Wednesday, January 2. $258,750 worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was sold by Garber Alan M on Tuesday, January 8. The insider Haley Patrick J. sold 3,000 shares worth $71,540. $1.11 million worth of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) was sold by FELDBAUM CARL B on Thursday, February 14.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability owns 18,561 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 28,261 shares. Glenmede Communication Na accumulated 321 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Fuller & Thaler Asset has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Par Capital Mngmt holds 3.61% or 2.16M shares. Prudential Fin invested in 0.05% or 344,260 shares. Greenwood reported 3,507 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Tci Wealth Advsrs stated it has 750 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Mesirow Fin Invest Management holds 78,380 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 6,373 shares. Principal Fincl Gru has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Captrust Advisors invested in 683 shares or 0% of the stock. Amer Century Cos reported 123,896 shares. Lord Abbett And Limited owns 0.04% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 123,576 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.