Eidelman Virant Capital Increased Its Stake in Seachange Intl (SEAC) by $351,000 as Stock Rose; Leucadia National Has Lifted Its Conocophillips (COP) Position by $4.33 Million

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 55.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 351,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 51.13% . The institutional investor held 984,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.41 million, up from 633,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.48M market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $2.93. About 152,482 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M; 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC); 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Rev $80M-$90M; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Viex Capital Advisors LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SEAC SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 11C TO 15C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C

Leucadia National Corp increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 30% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leucadia National Corp bought 72,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 312,627 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.07 million, up from 240,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leucadia National Corp who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.21% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $55.15. About 6.16 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips Wins $2 Billion Ruling Over Venezuelan Seizure; 15/05/2018 – ConocoPhillips shareholders reject executive pay proposal; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS; 29/03/2018 – Business Journals: Exclusive: Oxy ‘evaluating’ plan to buy former ConocoPhillips campus; 15/05/2018 – Conoco aiming to seize oil cargoes near Citgo’s Aruba terminal; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘PRETTY MUCH DONE WITH ANY LARGE DIVESTMENT PROGRAM’; 11/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips to cut 450 UK jobs on Southern North Sea production halt; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 26/04/2018 – Conoco sues to enforce $2 bln award that Venezuela scorns; 15/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS ‘CONCERNED’ ABOUT PUTTING CARIBBEAN NATIONS IN THE MIDDLE OF ITS DISPUTE WITH PDVSA PDVSA.UL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Caymus Prtn Lp has invested 5.34% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). First Dallas reported 3,648 shares. Illinois-based Koshinski Asset Management Inc has invested 0.09% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, a Florida-based fund reported 1.56 million shares. Arcadia Inv Management Mi accumulated 896 shares. 1.10 million are owned by Lord Abbett Communication Limited Liability Corp. Lpl Lc holds 272,082 shares. 2.05M were accumulated by Lsv Asset. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.62% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). The New York-based Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.28% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Country Club Tru Co Na reported 54,198 shares. Stack Fincl Mgmt reported 200,752 shares stake. Conning accumulated 18,540 shares. Holderness Co holds 0.2% or 7,320 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Limited Liability Com has 406,024 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Leucadia National Corp, which manages about $578.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 44,030 shares to 49,867 shares, valued at $5.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $219,232 activity. 20,000 shares valued at $29,400 were bought by PONS ROBERT M on Wednesday, June 12.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 82,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $358,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guaranty Fed Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:GFED) by 14,380 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,785 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle Group.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.33, from 1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 10 investors sold SEAC shares while 11 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 6 raised stakes. 11.84 million shares or 15.56% less from 14.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fincl Bank Of Mellon reported 157,594 shares stake. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 1,104 shares. Caprock Group Inc invested in 21,960 shares. Northern Tru Corp holds 0% or 106,269 shares in its portfolio. Atria Invs Limited Company invested in 0.05% or 4,569 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Neuberger Berman Gru Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Moreover, Eidelman Virant Cap has 0.74% invested in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) for 984,000 shares. Bourgeon Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Sg Cap Ltd Co has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). 1.50M are held by Renaissance Ltd Liability Company. State Street reported 0% stake. Roumell Asset Ltd Liability Company has 1.61M shares for 5.45% of their portfolio. Michigan-based Managed Asset Portfolios Ltd has invested 0.05% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Tower Rech Capital Lc (Trc) holds 1,109 shares.