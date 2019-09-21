Eidelman Virant Capital Increased Its Holding in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) by $2.89 Million as Market Value Rose; Altria Group (MO) Shareholder Howe & Rusling Cut Holding by $1.59 Million

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 91.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 96,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 201,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14M, up from 105,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $25.68. About 1.38 million shares traded or 82.68% up from the average. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.)

Howe & Rusling Inc decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 14.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Howe & Rusling Inc sold 33,907 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 196,212 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.29 million, down from 230,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $74.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $40.81. About 31.27M shares traded or 195.25% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP ESTABLISHES CHIEF GROWTH OFFICER FUNCTION; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – ALTRIA REAFFIRMS FULL-YEAR 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE OF ADJUSTED EPS $3.90-$4.03

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 EPS, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.09B for 8.95 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Howe & Rusling Inc, which manages about $798.49 million and $578.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 6,457 shares to 41,097 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Automatic Data Processing In (NASDAQ:ADP) by 2,535 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,735 shares, and has risen its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 0.96 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Papa Johns Intl Inc (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 38,000 shares to 14,000 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Scotts Miracle Group by 4,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,850 shares, and cut its stake in Purecycle Corp (NASDAQ:PCYO).