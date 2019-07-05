Eidelman Virant Capital Holds Stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN); Rdl Financial Lifted Home Depot (HD) Stake by $396,325

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 2,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,880 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 13,805 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 15/05/2018 – Home Depot 1Q-End Cash, Cash Equivalents $3.6B; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot has been benefiting from a strong housing market and favorable economic tailwinds; 24/04/2018 – HD: #Breaking Dallas Police are responding to the Forest Lane and N. Central Expressway area after reports of a shooting involving 1 or more officers – ! $HD; 25/04/2018 – KWTX News 10: BREAKING: A Dallas officer shot in yesterday’s shooting at a Home Depot has died while the other officer and; 21/03/2018 – Austin Bombing Suspect Bought Some Materials at Home Depot; 28/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS HOME DEPOT, INC.’S IDR AT ‘A’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N FY SHR VIEW $9.44, REV VIEW $107.83 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – BECERRA SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO RESOLVES ALLEGATIONS THAT HOME DEPOT THREW OUT CUSTOMER RECORDS WITHOUT FIRST RENDERING PERSONAL INFORMATION UNREADABLE; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 24/04/2018 – necn: BREAKING: Authorities confirm two Dallas police officers have been shot and critically wounded near The Home Depot…

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 240.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 63,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09M, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $118.03. About 102,805 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs inks deal for online sports betting in New Jersey; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 07/03/2018 CDI’s Carstanjen, Dall to Participate in J.P. Morgan’s Gaming, Lodging, Restaurant & Leisure Forum; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory holds 0% or 9,048 shares. Hl Financial Services Limited Liability holds 34,300 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited has 10,681 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Walleye Trading Llc reported 2,591 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Fort Limited Partnership has invested 0.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Strs Ohio owns 3,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 5,249 were reported by Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated. Company National Bank has 8,075 shares. Services Automobile Association invested in 0% or 5,397 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 66,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 1,103 were accumulated by Assetmark Inc. 62,541 are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc stated it has 116,020 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc, Nebraska-based fund reported 23,765 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atento Sa F by 362,000 shares to 169,543 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Churchill Downs to Construct New Rooftop Lounge Atop Starting Gate Suites – GlobeNewswire” on September 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Confirms 3-for-1 Stock Split Record Date of January 11, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on January 11, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AIG, Aqua America, CenterPoint, Ferrari, GameStop, Medtronic, Roku, Salesforce, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Churchill Downs and Keeneland Joint Venture Applies to Build $125 Million Racing Facility in Oak Grove, Kentucky – GlobeNewswire” published on September 04, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “24 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: April 08, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “4 Dow Jones Industrial Average Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” on June 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Should Investors React To The Home Depot, Inc.’s (NYSE:HD) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nearly Impossible To Bet Against Home Depot – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Stocks to Buy That Were Hurt by the Worst Spring Weather in 20 Years – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Home Depot And Lowe’s: Fast-Growing Super SWANs Worth Buying Today – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 20, 2019.