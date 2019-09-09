Eidelman Virant Capital Holds Holding in Churchill Downs (CHDN); Cornerstone Investment Partners Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Cut as Stock Value Rose

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc sold 199,103 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.43% . The institutional investor held 17,727 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.85M, down from 216,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $113.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $292.07. About 1.05M shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500.

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) by 240.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 63,360 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.61% . The institutional investor held 89,660 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.09 million, up from 26,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Churchill Downs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $124.92. About 137,403 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs CEO says the Kentucky Derby is not the company’s most profitable venture, but it has allowed them to enter the online space and grow with new companies; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 17/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Churchill Downs, Nordic American Tankers, News Corporation, Aduro Biotech, MannKind; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Adj EPS $1.09; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q EPS $12.55; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 24/04/2018 – Churchill Downs Announces Alex Rankin as Chairman and Karole Lloyd as a New Board Member

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 47,000 shares to 97,000 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $85,219 activity.

Cornerstone Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $8.61 billion and $2.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 97,289 shares to 970,882 shares, valued at $79.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) by 154,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Stanley Black & Decker Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

Analysts await Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 9.92% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.62 per share. TMO’s profit will be $1.12 billion for 25.35 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.04 actual EPS reported by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.26% negative EPS growth.