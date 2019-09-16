Eidelman Virant Capital Holding in Netflix (NFLX) Trimmed as Share Value Declined; American Express Co (AXP) Stock Value Rose While Qs Investors Trimmed Its Holding

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 23.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 2,370 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 7,773 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.86M, down from 10,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.58M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 13/03/2018 – Netflix paid ‘The Crown’ star Claire Foy less than her male co-star, producers admit; 05/03/2018 – The second season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things” garnered higher search interest than every season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” in the U.S., according to UBS research; 16/05/2018 – FOCUS -Netflix’s next act: feeding the service with its own movies; 18/04/2018 – Netflix Considered Buying Mark Cuban’s Theater Chain: Report — MarketWatch; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – lsraelis kill 28 protesters as US moves embassy; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 10/04/2018 – Netflix Earnings: This Train Keeps Chugging Along — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Jake Gyllenhaal’s Upcoming Netflix Horror Film Adds Big Names To Cast; 05/03/2018 – NETFLIX INTRODUCING PIN PROTECTION & OTHER ENHANCEMENTS; 27/04/2018 – Cable TV’s Cord-Cutting Woes Deepen, Highlighting Divergence With Netflix

Qs Investors Llc decreased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 58.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc sold 16,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 11,505 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, down from 27,605 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $98.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $119.2. About 3.94 million shares traded or 15.77% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Global markets follow Italy in major retreat; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Net $1.6B; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS 1Q EPS $1.86; EST. $1.71; 15/05/2018 – mSlGNlA, Inc. Announces Patent Office Victory in Continued Patent Enforcement Efforts against American Express® Company Subsidiary lnAuth, Inc; 21/05/2018 – MediaPost: American Express To Review Global Media Account; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-3; Presale Issued; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS -PRELIMINARY U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.3 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB END; 03/04/2018 – Corporate Finance Leaders Worldwide Remain Optimistic and Will Face Risk Head-On Despite Economic and Political Uncertainty,; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.3 % for April

More notable recent American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “These 5 Stocks Have Made Buffett $23 Billion in 2019 – Motley Fool” on September 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “With EPS Growth And More, American Express (NYSE:AXP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Waiting On The Fed – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019. More interesting news about American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “American Express and Parley for the Oceans Announce First-Ever Card Made Primarily with Reclaimed Plastic from Parley and Launch a Global Campaign to #BackOurOceans – Business Wire” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Best Credit Card Deals For Fall – Benzinga” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ingalls And Snyder Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,601 shares. Markel Corp has 0.86% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 451,000 shares. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 168,975 shares or 0.69% of the stock. 24,419 were accumulated by Hbk Ltd Partnership. Dumont And Blake Invest Advsr Ltd Llc owns 1,810 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Pggm Investments has invested 0.21% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Sterling Ltd Liability Com has 83,270 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. 5,353 were accumulated by Private Na. Roffman Miller Associates Pa reported 200,481 shares. Fort Point Cap Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 0.37% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 7,587 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Ltd Company owns 26,977 shares. Mraz Amerine Associates reported 8,094 shares. Perkins Coie invested in 0.02% or 435 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 71,374 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. First Fin Bancshares reported 3,037 shares.

Qs Investors Llc, which manages about $4.98 billion and $9.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Southwestern Energy Co (NYSE:SWN) by 635,900 shares to 696,300 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Titan Intl Inc Ill (NYSE:TWI) by 89,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 91,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73 billion for 14.33 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $2.00 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 5,799 shares or 0.5% of the stock. Jacobs Com Ca owns 797 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tiemann Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Tudor Investment Et Al reported 24,118 shares. Third Point Limited Liability holds 2.15% or 500,000 shares. Bb&T holds 0.04% or 6,294 shares. 9,523 are held by Fil Limited. Peconic Prtn Limited Com invested in 1.08% or 15,000 shares. Raymond James Fincl Advsr has invested 0.21% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Natixis Advsr LP holds 0.12% or 40,581 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And has 5,107 shares. Evanson Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Winslow Cap Mgmt Ltd has invested 2.25% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 1,127 shares stake. Burney has 1,248 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.