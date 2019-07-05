Eidelman Virant Capital Holding in Bancorp Del (TBBK) Decreased by $800,000 as Stock Value Rose; Bath Savings Trust Co Position in Amazon.Com (AMZN) Has Increased by $1.39 Million as Valuation Rose

Bath Savings Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 25.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bath Savings Trust Co bought 779 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.77M, up from 3,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $954.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $4.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1939. About 1.69 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 04/05/2018 – INDIA’S FLIPKART YET TO FINALIZE STAKE SALE DEAL WITH WALMART; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: EXCLUSIVE: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 08/03/2018 – Amazon Shifting Prime Pantry Service to Subscription Model; 25/05/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: America Last: Trump’s Attack on the Amazon Job Machine; 12/04/2018 – Artificial Intelligence Method for Body Language Analysis by Boston-Area Mental Health Company Brain Power is Featured on Amazon Web Services Blog; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Brings Its Cross-Border Ambitions to Alibaba’s Backyard; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: No White House action on Amazon at this time, but that could change; 24/05/2018 – El Hemisferio: #Chile’s president to meet Amazon exec as region eyes cloud computing; 21/03/2018 – Manila Bulletin: Spurred by Amazon, Airbus mulls building new A330neo cargo model; 06/03/2018 – Andy Jassy: Failure is absolutely an option at Amazon

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,348 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 179,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $501.45 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.95. About 46,722 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500.

Bath Savings Trust Co, which manages about $474.48M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 7,090 shares to 32,886 shares, valued at $2.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) by 7,033 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,681 shares, and cut its stake in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Washington Trust Bancorporation holds 1,665 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Guyasuta Inv Advsr Inc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 4,002 are owned by Pictet North America Advsrs Sa. Cleararc has 10,013 shares. Brinker reported 0.58% stake. Jones Fincl Lllp holds 6,334 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt, Alberta – Canada-based fund reported 36,450 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement System has invested 2.89% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Creative Planning reported 93,704 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Wagner Bowman Mgmt Corporation stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sphera Funds Mgmt reported 3,000 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Jennison Assocs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5.24% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Sequoia Fin Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,504 shares or 0.66% of all its holdings. Vaughan Nelson LP has 0.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 10,740 shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt holds 2.33% or 4,662 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 303,000 shares to 633,000 shares, valued at $841,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercantil Bank Holding C Class A by 43,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 81.82% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.11 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $11.21M for 11.19 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.48% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 75,940 shares. Tudor Invest Et Al invested in 0.01% or 20,103 shares. Frontier Cap Mngmt Lc owns 4.33M shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp owns 3.84M shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity accumulated 12,470 shares. West Virginia-based Security Natl Tru has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Martingale Asset Lp stated it has 170,126 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northern Trust stated it has 609,619 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corporation holds 114,180 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 48,427 shares. Zeke Capital Advsr Ltd holds 0.02% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) or 20,877 shares. Anderson Hoagland And reported 0.55% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Parkside Financial Bank & holds 0% or 1,250 shares. Sei has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Exane Derivatives reported 16,597 shares.