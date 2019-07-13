Eidelman Virant Capital Has Upped Its Holding in Red Lion Hotels (RLH) as Market Value Declined; Hasbro (HAS) Shareholder Baldwin Brothers Has Boosted Its Holding

Baldwin Brothers Inc increased its stake in Hasbro Inc (HAS) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Brothers Inc bought 12,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 117,370 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98 million, up from 104,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc who had been investing in Hasbro Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.75B market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.66 during the last trading session, reaching $109.27. About 836,164 shares traded. Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) has risen 12.43% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HAS News: 16/04/2018 – Hasbro Announces Toy Recycling Program, Offers Free Recycling for Well-Loved Toys and Games; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q Entertainment and Licensing Rev $64M; 23/04/2018 – Hasbro 1Q U.S. and Canada Rev $364.3M; 01/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban; 28/03/2018 – HASBRO CEO BRIAN GOLDNER SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 01/05/2018 – BTVI: ‘Hasbro to acquire Power Rangers, other franchises from Saban’; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro’s Saban Deal Reunites CEO Goldner With Power Rangers; 23/04/2018 – HASBRO: SEES NO NEGATIVE IMPACT FROM FORTNITE VIDEO GAME; 23/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Hasbro Rtgs Unchgd On Weak 1Q Prfmce; 01/05/2018 – Hasbro Sees Acquisition Closing During 2Q

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 765,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $177.26M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.17. About 87,930 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 21.77% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Acquisition of the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Red Lion; 02/04/2018 – RLH PROPERTIES APPROVES CAPITAL INCREASE OF MXN6.69B; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – CONSISTENT WITH ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE REMAINS $27 MLN; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $38.5 MLN VS $38.1 MLN; 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q Rev $38.5M; 23/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – COMMITMENT AUTOMATICALLY TERMINATES ON MAY 31, 2018 IF COMPANY HAS NOT CLOSED LOAN PRIOR TO THAT DATE; 24/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Increases Group Commission to 11%; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – 2018 MIDSCALE SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR EXPECTED TO INCREASE 1 PERCENT TO 3 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 19/04/2018 – DJ Red Lion Hotels Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RLH)

Baldwin Brothers Inc, which manages about $939.93 million and $671.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 26,551 shares to 4,255 shares, valued at $896,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 23,403 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 126,625 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Whsl Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

