Eidelman Virant Capital Has Upped Its Cvs Health (CVS) Stake; California State Teachers Retirement System Raised Its Zoetis (ZTS) Position

Eidelman Virant Capital increased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 65.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired 13,225 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 22.13%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 33,277 shares with $1.79 million value, up from 20,052 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $71.71 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $55.2. About 4.04 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 02/05/2018 – CVS Health 1Q Rev $45.69B; 06/03/2018 – CVS Offers $40 Billion of Bonds to Buy Aetna, Third-Largest Deal; 06/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Aetna Rtgs Remain On CW Neg Post CVS Announcmnt; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 11/05/2018 – CVS Health: Policy Solutions That Lower Drug Prices Are Aligned With CVS Business Model and Wouldn’t Be Expected to Hurt Profitability; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health Fights Back on High Cost Drugs by Launching the Industry’s Most Comprehensive Approach to Saving Patients Money; 02/05/2018 – CORRECT: CVS FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 04/04/2018 – Berger & Montague, P.C.: False Claims Act Case Against Caremark (CVS Health) Unsealed; 08/03/2018 – CVS Health Details Programs and Pricing Transparency Solutions Addressing High Cost Drug Issue at AHIP National Policy Conference; 04/04/2018 – CVS Health Plans Initiative on Kidney Care and Dialysis Treatment

California State Teachers Retirement System increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 0.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired 3,964 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 15.40%. The California State Teachers Retirement System holds 801,486 shares with $80.69 million value, up from 797,522 last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $55.21 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $115.34. About 1.03M shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 21.15% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS BUY PRICE OF US $83/SHR IN CASH; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q EPS 72c; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis To Buy Veterinary Diagnostics Company Abaxis For A 16% Premium — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – ABAXIS – DEAL AGREEMENT ALSO PROVIDES THAT TERMINATION FEE OF $120 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ZOETIS TO THE COMPANY UNDER OTHER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Diagnostics Company Abaxis in $2 Billion Cash Deal; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 19/04/2018 – Aratana’s scarcity value driven by product development –; 16/05/2018 – S&P: Zoetis Rating Reflects Expectation That Leverage Will Remain in 2x-3x Range in 2018-2019; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis Sees Transaction Accretive to Earnings in 2019; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Net $352M

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bokf Na reported 0.08% stake. 9,269 were accumulated by Malaga Cove Capital Limited Liability Company. Mrj invested 0.97% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). The Arkansas-based Meridian Commerce has invested 1.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cape Cod Five Cents Fincl Bank holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 6,754 shares. Ghp Inv Advisors stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 91,339 shares. The Colorado-based Institute For Wealth Llc has invested 0.1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership accumulated 96,293 shares. First Personal Financial Service has invested 0.37% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pinnacle Prtnrs Incorporated has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Ledyard Bankshares reported 15,759 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares & Tru accumulated 0.56% or 54,631 shares. Alpine Woods Capital Limited Com owns 9,106 shares. Moreover, Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has 0.52% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $20.54 million activity. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8. On Tuesday, January 8 MERLO LARRY J sold $11.49M worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 166,368 shares. $101,821 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Among 17 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. CVS Health had 33 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. On Monday, February 25 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Thursday, February 21. The firm has “Buy” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. UBS maintained CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Thursday, May 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, March 11.

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased Zions Bancorp Na (NASDAQ:ZION) stake by 14,055 shares to 295,149 valued at $13.40 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Parker Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) stake by 9,317 shares and now owns 214,877 shares. Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) was reduced too.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.09 million activity. $563,255 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares were sold by Lewis Clinton A. Jr..

