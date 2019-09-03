Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lowered Its Bancorp Del (TBBK) Holding by $800,000; Market Value Declined; Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Has Trimmed Its Hca Healthcare (HCA) Stake by $443,170 as Shares Rose

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 2.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc sold 3,409 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 164,798 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.49 million, down from 168,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $120.06. About 420,211 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 17/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division’s Nations, Kimmel Named HBJ Healthcare Heroes; 21/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Latest 1Q Includes $92 Million Tax Benefit; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns ‘BB+’/’RR1’ Ratings to HCA Inc.’s Term Loans; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The institutional investor held 79,348 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 179,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $500.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $8.82. About 27,143 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voya Investment Mgmt Lc holds 0% or 75,940 shares. Heartland Advsrs has invested 0.66% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Campbell Inv Adviser Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 10,524 shares. Millennium Limited Liability Company reported 303,318 shares. Sei Investments Communications has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 19,777 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Wellington Mgmt Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 763,936 shares. Bowling Port Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 45,512 shares. Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 323 shares. Snow Capital Mgmt Lp accumulated 117,545 shares. Royal Fincl Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. Parkside Fin Retail Bank And has 1,250 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Llc holds 28,641 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Signia Ltd Llc invested 3.01% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Moreover, First Trust LP has 0% invested in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) for 48,427 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 69,650 shares to 105,500 shares, valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Madison Square Garde Class A by 1,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,873 shares, and has risen its stake in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN).

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.33 million for 8.17 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $31,024 activity.

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.13 EPS, down 1.39% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.16 per share. HCA’s profit will be $719.35 million for 14.09 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $945.37M and $999.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rpm International Inc (NYSE:RPM) by 14,671 shares to 210,125 shares, valued at $12.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 2,998 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,618 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Financial Services Advsrs invested in 0.02% or 34,438 shares. Lincoln National reported 0.03% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 361,100 shares. Bbt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.37% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,249 shares. D E Shaw And Comm Inc holds 257,899 shares. Oxbow Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% or 14,178 shares in its portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Company owns 5,934 shares. Calamos Advsrs Limited Co holds 0.04% or 47,957 shares in its portfolio. 67,157 were reported by Sei Invests. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa invested in 0.07% or 3,062 shares. Renaissance Tech Llc has invested 0.1% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Ww Asset Mngmt Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 20,401 shares. Hillsdale Invest Mgmt holds 60 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Bamco New York has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 249,017 shares or 0.17% of the stock.