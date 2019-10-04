Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lowered Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position By $3.67 Million; Brandywine Global Investment Management Has Cut Its Slm (SLM) Position

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc decreased Slm Corp (SLM) stake by 0.68% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc sold 35,402 shares as Slm Corp (SLM)’s stock declined 9.71%. The Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc holds 5.15 million shares with $50.02M value, down from 5.18M last quarter. Slm Corp now has $3.54B valuation. It closed at $8.29 lastly. It is up 19.38% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.38% the S&P500. Some Historical SLM News: 14/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Helps Families Understand Education Tax Credits and Deductions; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s Reviews For Downgrade Three Classes Of Notes From Two Slm Student Loan Abs Securitizations; 12/03/2018 – Sallie Mae Launches Free Scholarship Search Tool for Graduate Students; 10/05/2018 – SLM Solutions Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SLM SOLUTIONS GROUP AG: FY 2018 OUTLOOK CONFIRMED AFTER POSITIVE START INTO THE YEAR; 07/05/2018 – HEDGE FUND VALUEACT CAPITAL SAYS IT TOOK $1 BLN STAKE IN CITIGROUP C.N AND SALLIE MAE SLM.O – LETTER; 06/04/2018 – ValueAct Expects More SLM Talks, On Topics Including Management, Board Composition, Operations, Strategy and Governance; 27/03/2018 – Sallie Mae and Hip-Hop Artist Dee-1 Help Deserving Customer Pay ‘Sallie Mae Back’; 09/05/2018 – SLM SOLUTIONS AM3D.DE – NET RESULT IMPROVED BY 17.9%; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS NAVIENT’S BA3 SENIOR UNSECURED DEBT RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN) stake by 35.58% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 31,900 shares as Churchill Downs Inc (CHDN)’s stock rose 20.61%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 57,760 shares with $6.65M value, down from 89,660 last quarter. Churchill Downs Inc now has $4.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $124.11. About 162,292 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has risen 27.40% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SBTECH INITIALLY IS INTENDED TO ENABLE CDI TO ENTER NEW JERSEY AND PENNSYLVANIA; 16/05/2018 – CHDN IN PACT WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECH PLATFORM; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 25/04/2018 – Churchill Downs 1Q Rev $189.3M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs also announces a partnership with SBTech to utilize the integrated technology platform for its new gaming operations; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth

More notable recent SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Have Dropped 25%? – Yahoo Finance” on October 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is SLM Corporation’s (NASDAQ:SLM) CEO Paid At A Competitive Rate? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Investigate SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) At US$10.13? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why We Think SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is it Worth Holding on to Sallie Mae (SLM) Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 11, 2019.

Analysts await SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, up 8.70% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.23 per share. SLM’s profit will be $106.63 million for 8.29 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual earnings per share reported by SLM Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.35% negative EPS growth.

Brandywine Global Investment Management Llc increased Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) stake by 5,447 shares to 126,729 valued at $7.23M in 2019Q2. It also upped Quotient Technology Inc stake by 67,379 shares and now owns 694,692 shares. Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 29 investors sold SLM shares while 98 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 407.77 million shares or 4.65% less from 427.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 0.11% or 200,736 shares. 94,254 were accumulated by Guggenheim Capital Lc. Savant Cap accumulated 106,825 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust reported 8,277 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Limited Company holds 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) or 625,769 shares. Raymond James & Assoc accumulated 381,451 shares. Moreover, 13D Mgmt Limited Liability has 4.22% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 1.44M shares. Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Ltd has invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Corp holds 29.15 million shares. State Street invested 0.01% of its portfolio in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Los Angeles Cap Mgmt Equity Rech Inc, a California-based fund reported 124,120 shares. Poplar Forest Capital Lc holds 0.06% or 80,584 shares. The California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0.02% in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM). Moreover, Next Gru Inc has 0% invested in SLM Corporation (NASDAQ:SLM) for 1,139 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 6.38, from 7.58 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 15 investors sold CHDN shares while 80 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 26.63 million shares or 51.32% less from 54.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Macquarie Gru has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Stifel Financial Corp holds 94,015 shares. Northern accumulated 583,777 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 9,372 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Royal Natl Bank Of Canada, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 10,939 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md owns 770,180 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc has invested 0.02% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Blackrock Incorporated owns 4.07M shares. Elk Creek Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has 1.17% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 136,098 shares. Opus Gru Ltd Liability Corp, Ohio-based fund reported 1,920 shares. Gamco Incorporated Et Al reported 338,394 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Co reported 3,000 shares stake. Mariner Llc stated it has 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN).