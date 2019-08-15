Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lifted Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Stake; The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Had 5 Bulls

Eidelman Virant Capital increased Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) stake by 194.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired 69,650 shares as Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS)’s stock rose 0.25%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 105,500 shares with $3.24 million value, up from 35,850 last quarter. Telephone & Data Sys Inc now has $2.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $24.62. About 260,749 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 28/03/2018 U.S. Cellular to Offer New 9.7-inch iPad With Apple Pencil Support; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Charles Schwab has $53 highest and $37 lowest target. $44.90’s average target is 23.59% above currents $36.33 stock price. Charles Schwab had 16 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 15. Wood downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $43.5000 target in Friday, July 12 report. As per Friday, April 5, the company rating was maintained by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, July 9. Morgan Stanley maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Thursday, April 11. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18. UBS maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) rating on Monday, June 24. UBS has “Sell” rating and $37 target. Raymond James maintained the shares of SCHW in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 17 by Argus Research. See The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) latest ratings:

22/07/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

17/07/2019 Broker: Argus Research Rating: Buy Old Target: $57.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

12/07/2019 Broker: Wood Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $51.0000 New Target: $43.5000 Downgrade

11/07/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $53.0000 New Target: $46.0000 Maintain

09/07/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $43.5000 New Target: $39.5000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $46 Maintain

24/06/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Sell New Target: $37 Maintain

21/06/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $44 Maintain

18/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $52.0000 New Target: $43.0000 Downgrade

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Fin Portformulas holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 3,869 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc has 76,270 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 163,517 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 59,260 shares. Gabelli Advisers holds 19,900 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd invested in 0.04% or 935,457 shares. Citigroup Inc reported 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Aqr Management Lc holds 0.04% or 1.27M shares in its portfolio. Utah Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). 426,850 are owned by D E Shaw Inc. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 766,374 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs accumulated 150 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board reported 18,447 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gsa Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.08% or 24,499 shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “TDS reports second quarter 2019 results – PRNewswire” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Telephone And Data Systems Inc (TDS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Prweb.com‘s news article titled: “OneNeck IT Solutions Launches Cloud Cost Optimization Service – PR Web” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $36.33. About 3.91M shares traded. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017; 25/04/2018 – Erik Schatzker on Schwab’s CEO Walter Bettinger; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 04/04/2018 – Markets Remaining Calm in ‘Trade Battle,’ Says Schwab’s Aguilar (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Trading Revenue $201M; 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO on Investor Behavior, M&A, Company Margins (Video); 06/04/2018 – The Standard Hires Michael Cohen as National Accounts Relationship Manager; 14/03/2018 – Charles Schwab End-February Total Client Assets $3.33 Tln, up 15%; 21/05/2018 – Schwab Volunteer Week Kicks Off Its 15th Year With Service to More Than 300 Nonprofits Nationwide

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold The Charles Schwab Corporation shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Wafra Incorporated has invested 0.44% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Castleark Limited Liability Company accumulated 647,928 shares. Markel has 1.06M shares. Brown Cap Mgmt Ltd has 29,127 shares. Legal & General Group Public Limited holds 7.08 million shares. Fin Mgmt Pro has invested 0.01% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Da Davidson And holds 0.13% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 182,913 shares. 143,501 are held by Jabodon Pt. First Foundation Advisors has 0.13% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 49,419 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.02% or 124,333 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Corp has 590,200 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Qci Asset Mgmt Ny, a New York-based fund reported 351,138 shares. Iat Reinsurance Ltd owns 25,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Raymond James Tru Na holds 0.03% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) or 11,872 shares.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company has market cap of $47.50 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Investor Services and Advisor Services. It has a 13.66 P/E ratio. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; and stock plan services, compliance solutions, and mutual fund clearing services, as well as engages in the off-platform sales business.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Schwab’s USAA Acquisition Is A Win – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schwab July core net new assets fall 4% M/M – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Lindsey Bell Likes Charles Schwab – Benzinga” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.