Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lifted Seachange Intl (SEAC) Position By $303,000; Electronics For Imaging (EFII)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Eidelman Virant Capital increased Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) stake by 91.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired 303,000 shares as Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC)'s stock rose 51.13%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 633,000 shares with $841,000 value, up from 330,000 last quarter. Seachange Intl Inc now has $68.82M valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.88. About 50,290 shares traded. SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) has declined 35.37% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.37% the S&P500.

Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.38, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 77 active investment managers increased or started new equity positions, while 60 reduced and sold their stakes in Electronics For Imaging Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 44.08 million shares, up from 43.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Electronics For Imaging Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 46 Increased: 52 New Position: 25.

Electronics For Imaging, Inc. provides industrial format display graphics, label and packaging, textile, and ceramic tile decoration digital inkjet printers worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. The companyÂ’s Industrial Inkjet segment offers VUTEk and Matan format display graphics, Reggiani textile, Jetrion label and packaging, and Cretaprint ceramic tile decoration and construction material digital inkjet printers; ultra-violet curable, light emitting diode curable, ceramic, water-based, and thermoforming ink, as well as a variety of textile ink, including dye sublimation, pigmented, reactive dye, acid dye, pure disperse dye, and water dispersed printing ink; digital inkjet printer parts; and professional services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s printing surfaces comprise paper, vinyl, corrugated, textile, glass, plastic, aluminum composite, ceramic tile, wood, and other flexible and rigid substrates.

Cadian Capital Management Lp holds 2.95% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. for 2.81 million shares. Needham Investment Management Llc owns 226,500 shares or 2.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Walthausen & Co. Llc has 1.85% invested in the company for 529,271 shares. The New York-based Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has invested 1.68% in the stock. Skyline Asset Management Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 364,950 shares.

