Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lifted Its Seachange Intl (SEAC) Holding; Lomas Capital Management Upped Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Holding by $2.95 Million as Stock Price Rose

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 5.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 16,303 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 302,887 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.12M, up from 286,584 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $437.39B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $2.52 during the last trading session, reaching $169.07. About 18.10M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 30/04/2018 – BABA’S TSAI: US CHINA TRADE WAR WILL ‘HURT AMERICAN FARMERS’; 18/04/2018 – Cloud Foundry Now Available on Asia’s Leading Cloud Provider Alibaba Cloud; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Leads a $1.38 Billion Investment in Delivery Giant ZTO; 10/04/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Alibaba, Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba Cloud’s Indonesian Data Center Commences Operation; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 29/03/2018 – ALIBABA HEALTH INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LTD 0241.HK – SHEN DIFAN APPOINTED AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Seachange Intl Inc (SEAC) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 303,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.68% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 633,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $841,000, up from 330,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Seachange Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.87M market cap company. It closed at $1.69 lastly. It is up 60.26% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.69% the S&P500. Some Historical SEAC News: 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees FY19 Cont Ops Loss/Shr 6c-EPS 9c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Net $20.6M; 23/05/2018 – SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2019 First Quarter Results on June 6, 2018; 31/05/2018 – SeaChange cFlow™ Portfolio Equips Content Owners, Aggregators, Service Providers to Serve Up Personalization; 27/03/2018 SeaChange International to Issue Fiscal 2018 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results on April 16, 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ SeaChange International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SEAC); 14/05/2018 – Roumell Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Seachange; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange 4Q Cont Ops EPS 4c; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Rev $13M-$15M; 16/04/2018 – SeaChange Sees 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 19c-Loss 15c

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spotify Technology S A by 66,880 shares to 403,860 shares, valued at $56.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 6 investors sold SEAC shares while 14 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 8 raised stakes. 14.02 million shares or 14.25% less from 16.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Company stated it has 1,970 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 3,009 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 184,042 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 229,648 were reported by Acadian Asset. Roumell Asset Limited Liability has invested 3.17% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd Com reported 0.03% stake. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Liability accumulated 2.02 million shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Incorporated stated it has 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). 21,960 are held by Caprock Grp Inc Inc. Vigilant Capital Llc reported 25,000 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Investments owns 8,136 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. King Luther Capital Corp stated it has 0% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Bourgeon Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.03% in SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC). Renaissance Limited Liability accumulated 1.48M shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.52 million activity. The insider PONS ROBERT M bought 20,000 shares worth $29,400. The insider BONNEY MARK J bought 126,749 shares worth $189,832.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atento Sa F by 362,000 shares to 169,543 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.