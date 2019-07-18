Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lifted Its Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) Stake; Nustar Energy LP (NS)’s Sentiment Is 0.95

Nustar Energy LP (NS) investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 42 investment managers opened new or increased positions, while 44 sold and decreased their equity positions in Nustar Energy LP. The investment managers in our database now possess: 65.55 million shares, up from 63.47 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nustar Energy LP in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 30 Increased: 26 New Position: 16.

Eidelman Virant Capital increased Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) stake by 5.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired 56,500 shares as Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS)’s stock rose 12.10%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 1.03 million shares with $6.98 million value, up from 969,791 last quarter. Noodles & Company Class A now has $332.32M valuation. The stock decreased 1.68% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.63. About 109,321 shares traded. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 11.75% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.18% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO SEES FY ADJ LOSS/SHR 1C TO EPS 3C, EST. EPS 3C; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES REITERATING 2018 PERFORMANCE TARGETS; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.9% SYSTEM-WIDE; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS/SHR 3C; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 4c; 16/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $6 FROM $5; 14/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO NDLS.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $440 MLN TO $450 MLN; 08/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO: DAGGETT TO BECOME CFO OF QDOBA MEXICAN EATS; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products; and transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. The company has market cap of $3.05 billion. It operates through three divisions: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. It currently has negative earnings. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Analysts await NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.19 EPS, up 26.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.15 per share. NS’s profit will be $20.48M for 37.21 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual EPS reported by NuStar Energy L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.71% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $28.28. About 173,052 shares traded. NuStar Energy L.P. (NS) has risen 25.76% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical NS News: 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q EPU $1.15; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR GP HOLDINGS LLC – NUSTAR ENERGY L.P AND SUBSIDIARIES’ QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $475.9 MLN VS $487.4 MLN; 16/03/2018 – NuStar Announces No Expected Material Impact on FERC’s Tax Policy Change; 06/04/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NuStar Energy L.P. Ratings; 26/04/2018 – NuSTAR Energy 1Q Rev $475.9M; 15/05/2018 – Biglari Adds NuStar Energy, Exits Insignia Systems Inc.: 13F; 26/04/2018 – NUSTAR ENERGY 1Q ADJ EBITDA $250M, EST. $166.7M; 07/05/2018 – Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 08/05/2018 – PDVSA halts Caribbean storage, shipping; diverts oil cargo: sources, data

Harvest Fund Advisors Llc holds 3.09% of its portfolio in NuStar Energy L.P. for 11.74 million shares. Alps Advisors Inc owns 9.27 million shares or 1.76% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Adams Asset Advisors Llc has 1.09% invested in the company for 302,885 shares. The Texas-based Cushing Asset Management Lp has invested 0.89% in the stock. Brookfield Asset Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 7.64 million shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru has 0.26% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Charles Schwab Inv accumulated 171,960 shares. 2,612 are held by National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can. Public Sector Pension Invest Board owns 3.11M shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 0% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) or 1,835 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 7,155 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Llp holds 0% or 82,133 shares in its portfolio. Federated Invsts Pa invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership reported 407,905 shares. Legal General Grp Public Limited Company owns 2,312 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hap Trading Ltd owns 0.13% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) for 220,919 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 0.01% or 39,857 shares in its portfolio. Ellington Mgmt Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.06% in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 101,756 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 17,566 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Noodles had 7 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, March 15. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray on Friday, March 15 with “Hold”. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was upgraded by Jefferies. The stock of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22.