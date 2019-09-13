Eidelman Virant Capital Has Lifted By $2.89 Million Its Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Stake; York Water Co (YORW) Sentiment Is 1.45

York Water Co (YORW) investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.45, from 1 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 42 investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 29 sold and reduced their stakes in York Water Co. The investment managers in our database now have: 5.30 million shares, up from 4.76 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding York Water Co in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 25 Increased: 29 New Position: 13.

Eidelman Virant Capital increased Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) stake by 91.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired 96,350 shares as Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS)’s stock rose 0.25%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 201,850 shares with $6.14M value, up from 105,500 last quarter. Telephone & Data Sys Inc now has $3.12 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $27.28. About 513,279 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 24/05/2018 – TDS announces second quarter 2018 dividend; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems in $400 Million Credit Pact With Wells Fargo, Other Lenders

More notable recent The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Great Small-Cap Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” on August 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tuesday Sector Leaders: Precious Metals, Water Utilities – Nasdaq” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Reasons to Add American States Water (AWR) to Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down 350 Points; MAM Software Shares Surge Following Acquisition News – Benzinga” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

The stock increased 0.51% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 33,340 shares traded or 45.77% up from the average. The York Water Company (YORW) has risen 15.85% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.85% the S&P500. Some Historical YORW News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns New York Water’s 2018EE Bonds ‘AA+’ Rating; 30/05/2018 – York Water Company Files for Rate Increase; 08/05/2018 – York Water 1Q EPS 20c; 15/03/2018 – Pennsylvania PUC: PUC Releases Management Efficiency Investigation Report for The York Water Company; 06/03/2018 – York Water 4Q EPS 27c; 20/04/2018 – DJ York Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YORW); 08/05/2018 – York Water Company Reports Three Months Earnings; 06/03/2018 York Water 4Q Net $3.53M; 06/03/2018 – YORK WATER CO QUARTERLY SHR $0.27

Since January 1, 0001, it had 39 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $72,263 activity.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. The company has market cap of $509.56 million. It owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and has two reservoirs comprising Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which together hold up to approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. It has a 36.18 P/E ratio. The firm also has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply approximately 366,000 gallons of water per day to its clients in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

Analysts await The York Water Company (NASDAQ:YORW) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.33 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.29 per share. YORW’s profit will be $4.30M for 29.60 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by The York Water Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.86% EPS growth.

Water Asset Management Llc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in The York Water Company for 15,499 shares. Penn Capital Management Co Inc owns 78,725 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc has 0.22% invested in the company for 30,475 shares. The Massachusetts-based Cadence Capital Management Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp., a Illinois-based fund reported 37,900 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,400 activity. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $124,400 was made by Oosterman Wade on Monday, August 19.

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 2,370 shares to 7,773 valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Dish Network Corp Class A (NASDAQ:DISH) stake by 23,450 shares and now owns 107,105 shares. Scotts Miracle Group was reduced too.

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Interested In Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)? Here’s How It Performed Recently – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The Chinese Tariff Fallout On U.S. Retailers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Telephone And Data Systems Inc (TDS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.