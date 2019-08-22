Eidelman Virant Capital Has Decreased Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $822,150; Lvw Advisors Position in Microsoft (MSFT) Decreased as Market Value Rose

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 19,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, down from 24,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $960.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $212.64. About 21.56M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : INSTINET SAYS DEMAND CHECKS SUGGEST LITTLE IMPROVEMENT IN IPHONE DEMAND IN 2018; 23/04/2018 – EU: Will Probe Whether Rivals May Be Harmed if Apple Discontinued Referrals to Them From Shazam App; 27/04/2018 – Independent Business: #BREAKING – Bank of Ireland reveal Apple Pay and Android Pay are on the way for its customers:…; 24/04/2018 – Apple to pay €13bn to Ireland over back tax claim; 17/04/2018 – National Post: Apple planning a news subscription service similar to Apple Music; 27/03/2018 – APPLE: NEW IPAD SUPPORTS APPLE PENCIL STYLUS; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 27/03/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES TOOL TO LET MULTIPLE STUDENTS SHARE AN IPAD; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK WAS HELPFUL ON CHINA TRADE SUGGESTIONS; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s massive cash pile shrank by $17.9B to $267.2B last quarter

Lvw Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lvw Advisors Llc sold 3,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 42,271 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.99M, down from 45,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lvw Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $138.79. About 14.98 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 06/03/2018 – Sectra to Utilize Microsoft Azure for its Cloud-based Imaging IT Solutions in the US; 28/03/2018 – Vivint Solar Takes the ParityPledge™ as Part of Its Commitment to Improving the Pathway for Women in Leadership Positions; 26/03/2018 – Coutts banker quits after report of harassment complaints in 2015; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK, AMAZON, MICROSOFT, NETFLIX ADVANCE POST-MARKET; 26/04/2018 – Establishing work-life balance may be all the rage among employers right now, but it wasn’t a priority for Bill Gates during Microsoft’s early years. via @CNBCMakeIt; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT’S HARD TO FIND ACQUISITIONS THAT WOULD BE ACCRETIVE TO APPLE; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft To Reorganize, Establishing Divisions Focused On Device And Cloud: CNBC — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – MSFT SEES 4Q PRODUCTIVITY,BUSINESS PROCESSES REV $9.55B-$9.75B

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A by 1,700 shares to 20,873 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Churchill Downs Inc (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 63,360 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Royce Value Cf (NYSE:RVT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Appleton Ptnrs Inc Ma has 3.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 145,872 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 2.68% or 93,107 shares. Northstar Advsr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 54,407 shares or 1.92% of all its holdings. Nbw Llc invested in 58,746 shares or 3.06% of the stock. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Co, a Washington-based fund reported 5,681 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 3% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 157,610 shares. Saratoga Investment Mgmt reported 586,753 shares stake. Iberiabank holds 1.58% or 71,816 shares. Capital Advsr Limited Liability has 0.36% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Com stated it has 2.42% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). State Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 36,467 shares stake. Howard Capital Mngmt invested in 154,981 shares. Bourgeon holds 19,214 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Oakworth Inc invested in 3.09% or 79,309 shares. Sage Financial Gp holds 203 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Bull outlines Apple’s reacceleration in July – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “This Is Why Apple Will Lose the Streaming War – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Analysts Share Their View On FANG Stocks And Apple – Benzinga” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: AAPL, LH, IFF – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 273,082 are owned by Randolph Communications. 293,420 are held by Cidel Asset Management. Rodgers Brothers stated it has 43,046 shares or 1.45% of all its holdings. Fenimore Asset Management holds 5,943 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 153,000 shares. Clearbridge Ltd reported 24.26 million shares. Merian Invsts (Uk) Limited holds 1.47% or 1.35M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Colrain Limited Company accumulated 42,848 shares or 5.92% of the stock. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp owns 8,090 shares. Primecap Management Ca invested in 3.29% or 37.86 million shares. Holderness Invests Communications holds 3.56% or 63,059 shares. Kemper Master Retirement Trust invested in 71,200 shares. Cahill Fincl Incorporated holds 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 15,107 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Liability holds 2.32% or 167,211 shares in its portfolio.