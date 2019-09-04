Eidelman Virant Capital Has Decreased Its Bancorp Del (TBBK) Holding by $800,000; As Keysight Technologies (MAA) Stock Value Rose, Holder Hahn Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) by 55.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.63% . The institutional investor held 79,348 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 179,348 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Bancorp Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $495.65M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.73. About 130,673 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 1.73% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500.

Hahn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Keysight Technologies Inc. (MAA) by 1.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc sold 4,584 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.86% . The institutional investor held 312,030 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.11 billion, down from 316,614 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Keysight Technologies Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $128.52. About 240,589 shares traded. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) has risen 19.45% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.45% the S&P500. Some Historical MAA News: 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (PKU); 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment 1Q FFO $1.44/Shr; 09/03/2018 – MAA GROUP BHD MAAS.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 3 SEN PER SHARE UNDER THE SINGLE-TIER DIVIDEND SYSTEM FOR FY ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2018; 08/03/2018 – MELINTA: MENARINI GROUP SUBMITS MAA TO EMA FOR DELAFLOXACIN; 23/04/2018 – PARATEK ON TRACK TO FILE MAA IN EU IN 2H; 15/03/2018 – TravelCenters of America Provides Attendees with New and Exciting Information and Events at the 2018 Mid-America Trucking Show; 28/03/2018 – European Medicines Agency (EMA) Accepts BioMarin’s Marketing Application for Pegvaliase MAA for Treatment of Phenylketonuria (P; 22/03/2018 – RADIUS HEALTH INC – EMA INFORMED CO THAT CHMP WILL ADOPT A NEGATIVE OPINION ON MAA ON THURSDAY; 02/05/2018 – Mid-America Apartment Sees 2Q FFO $1.43/Shr-FFO $1.53/Shr; 07/05/2018 – MID-AMERICA APARTMENT COMMUNITIES – OPERATING PARTNERSHIP PRICED $400 MLN OFFERING OF MAALP’S 4.200% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2028

Analysts await Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.54 earnings per share, up 2.67% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.5 per share. MAA’s profit will be $175.63 million for 20.86 P/E if the $1.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.91% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold MAA shares while 124 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 134 raised stakes. 102.75 million shares or 1.85% less from 104.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa reported 63,373 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.02% or 6,469 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 0.15% stake. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.02% or 11,782 shares. Dnb Asset Mngmt As holds 11,868 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Advisor Ptnrs Llc holds 4,053 shares. Horizon Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1,908 shares. Cornerstone reported 0% in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA). Oppenheimer And Inc, a New York-based fund reported 38,474 shares. Prudential Fincl Inc invested in 0.02% or 105,489 shares. Blackrock holds 0.05% or 11.23 million shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt has 21,094 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 16,493 are held by Nomura Hldg. World Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% or 8,255 shares in its portfolio. Capital Financial Advisers Lc has 0% invested in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA).

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $805.44B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carter’s (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 4,945 shares to 425,984 shares, valued at $20.43 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Air Lease Corp. (NYSE:AL) by 183,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 883,182 shares, and has risen its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts Inc..

More notable recent The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Bancorp, Inc. (TBBK) – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Bancorp (TBBK) Surpasses Q1 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “The Bancorp (TBBK) Tops Q2 EPS by 3c – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) by 69,650 shares to 105,500 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mercantil Bank Holding C Class A by 43,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A.

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.33M for 8.08 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.