Eidelman Virant Capital Has Cut Purecycle (PCYO) Stake by $314,380 as Share Value Rose; United Parcel Service B (UPS) Stock Rose While Columbia Asset Management Has Increased Position by $312,090

Columbia Asset Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service B (UPS) by 11.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbia Asset Management bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 29,755 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 26,725 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbia Asset Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $122.84. About 1.38 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 11/04/2018 – Al Expo: Hottest Start-Ups and Innovators across Al & IoT to Arrive at the Al Expo Global in One Week; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 21/03/2018 – UPS – ADDING MORE THAN A MLN SQ FT IN FACILITY SPACE ACROSS CANADA; 05/03/2018 – Minnesota DoA: Community Supported Agriculture Farms Now Accepting Sign-Ups; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 10/05/2018 – UPS UPS.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.91/SHR; 25/05/2018 – Go-Jek Says More Focused on Local Tie-Ups Than an IPO (Correct); 30/05/2018 – UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC SAYS TWO EMPLOYEES INJURED BY EXPLOSION AT LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY FREIGHT FACILITY

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Purecycle Corp (PCYO) by 40.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 31,438 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.47% . The institutional investor held 46,111 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $488,000, down from 77,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Purecycle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $270.15M market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $11.35. About 39,610 shares traded or 62.04% up from the average. Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) has risen 2.55% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PCYO News: 23/04/2018 DJ Pure Cycle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PCYO)

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “UPS Customers To Benefit From No Residential Surcharges During 2019 Holiday Shipping Season – GlobeNewswire” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why UPS Stock Is Outperforming FedEx in 2019 – Motley Fool” published on August 19, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Target, UPS Set Seasonal Hiring Plans – 24/7 Wall St.” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “UPS To Hire About 100000 For Holiday Season – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Csrwire.com‘s news article titled: “The UPS Foundation Commits $1 Million and Activates Disaster Relief Network to Support Immediate Needs and Long-term Recovery From Hurricane Dorian – CSRwire.com” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cleararc Capital reported 10,389 shares. First Natl Com holds 15,656 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 65,071 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Investors accumulated 5.00M shares. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 6,535 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 9,332 shares. 200 are owned by Whitnell &. Mariner Limited Company invested in 240,114 shares or 0.3% of the stock. London Of Virginia holds 1.70 million shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 122,139 shares. Hm Payson And holds 0.02% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 5,559 shares. Argi Investment Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.1% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Noesis Mangement reported 70,073 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Liability Corporation Oh has invested 0.37% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Kingfisher Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

More notable recent Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: DXP Enterprises Gains On Strong Results; EnteroMedics Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” on May 16, 2017, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pure Cycle Corporation’s (PCYO) CEO Mark Harding on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on April 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Pure Cycle Corporation Announces Groundbreaking at Sky Ranch – GlobeNewswire” on March 01, 2018. More interesting news about Pure Cycle Corporation (NASDAQ:PCYO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Invest in Water Before It’s Too Late: Stocks in Focus – Nasdaq” published on May 01, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PureCycle Water: Third Try Should Be The Charm – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 12, 2017.