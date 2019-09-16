Eidelman Virant Capital Has Cut Its Select Bancorp New (SLCT) Position; Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (CWST) Had 1 Bullish Analysts

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased Select Bancorp Inc New (SLCT) stake by 38.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 34,771 shares as Select Bancorp Inc New (SLCT)’s stock declined 5.10%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 56,477 shares with $646,000 value, down from 91,248 last quarter. Select Bancorp Inc New now has $210.73 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.94. About 41,391 shares traded or 5.43% up from the average. Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) has declined 11.12% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SLCT News: 19/04/2018 DJ Select Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLCT); 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp Total Assets, Deposits, and Total Gross Loans as of March 31 Were $1.2 B; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q EPS 13c; 10/05/2018 – SELECT BANCORP INC – QTRLY SHR $0.13; 10/05/2018 – Select Bancorp 1Q Book Value Per Share $9.82

Among 2 analysts covering Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Casella Waste Systems has $5200 highest and $36 lowest target. $44’s average target is 7.79% above currents $40.82 stock price. Casella Waste Systems had 5 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Monday, August 5 with “Strong Buy”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. See Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) latest ratings:

05/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Strong Buy Old Target: $43.0000 New Target: $52.0000 Maintain

05/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/05/2019 Broker: Inc. – Class A Common Stock Rating: Stifel Nicolaus

05/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $31 New Target: $36 Maintain

Analysts await Select Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLCT) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 25.93% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.27 per share. SLCT’s profit will be $3.85M for 13.68 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Select Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $56,479 activity. Heald Christopher had bought 7,036 shares worth $56,479.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically-integrated solid waste services firm in the northeastern United States. The company has market cap of $1.94 billion. The firm operates through Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling, and Other divisions. It has a 99.32 P/E ratio. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

