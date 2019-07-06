Eidelman Virant Capital Has Cut Its Apple (AAPL) Position by $822,150 as Market Valuation Rose; Discovery (DISCK) Market Value Declined While Wetherby Asset Management Has Lowered Stake

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 17.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 4,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 19,940 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79 million, down from 24,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $931.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $204.23. About 17.27M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/05/2018 – “Tech is having a good day and obviously Apple is helping. The Warren Buffett headlines have helped give momentum to share prices,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s gargantuan net income has piled up over the years; 01/05/2018 – If I were still an analyst I would downgrade Apple to underperform; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s agreement to buy Shazam is the subject of an “in-depth investigation” by the European Commission; 10/04/2018 – Postal Leadership Gap, Seaspan’s Consolidating Plans, Apple Seeks Sustainable Suppliers; 08/05/2018 – U.S. to reveal winners of drone program that has attracted top companies; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: Apple ordered to pay half a billion dollars in damages to patent troll; 01/05/2018 – Last week, Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi cut his fiscal year earnings per share estimate for Apple based on his team’s analysis of supply chain companies that “increasingly point[ed] to weakness.”; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 41.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 17,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.02% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,986 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, down from 41,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.72. About 1.29M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.30% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.87% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 16/03/2018 – E.W. Scripps activist campaign could add independent pressure on family –; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 06/03/2018 – Discovery: Kenneth Lowe Will Join Board, Effective Immediately; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 05/03/2018 Discovery Communications Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 06/03/2018 – Discovery Communications, Scripps: Combined Co Will Be Officially Known as Discovery, Inc; 20/03/2018 – PROSIEBENSAT 1 MEDIA SE PSMGn.DE SAYS PROSIEBENSAT.1 AND DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS STREAMING SERVICE COLLABORATES WITH EXTERNAL CHANNEL PARTNERS FOR FIRST TIME; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $802.53M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (NYSEMKT:BTI) by 9,602 shares to 26,033 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,563 shares in the quarter, for a total of 162,423 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Analysts await Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 109.09% or $0.72 from last year’s $0.66 per share. DISCK’s profit will be $746.17M for 5.20 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Discovery, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.62% EPS growth.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (NYSE:RLH) by 55,000 shares to 765,000 shares, valued at $6.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seachange Intl Inc (NASDAQ:SEAC) by 303,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 633,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mercantil Bank Holding C Class A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Garde Capital stated it has 23,508 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Summit Financial Wealth Ltd Llc holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 25,419 shares. Gfs Limited Company stated it has 6.16% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mufg Americas Holding Corporation has 2.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 474,785 shares. Moreover, Aviance Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 11.76% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 216,128 shares. Bamco Ny invested in 0% or 1,122 shares. Capital Sarl holds 1.5% or 63,060 shares. Ar Asset Management Inc has 5.6% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 78,805 shares. Washington Trust Bancorporation accumulated 81,133 shares or 2.46% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 1.69% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 2.43M shares. South Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Co accumulated 80,795 shares or 4.65% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp stated it has 66,483 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance holds 93,107 shares. Bellecapital International holds 29,888 shares or 3.61% of its portfolio. Zweig invested 0.91% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.67 billion for 24.08 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.