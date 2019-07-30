Eidelman Virant Capital Has Cut By $800,000 Its Bancorp Del (TBBK) Holding; Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Sentiment Is 1.15

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK) stake by 55.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 100,000 shares as Bancorp Inc Del (TBBK)’s stock rose 12.78%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 79,348 shares with $641,000 value, down from 179,348 last quarter. Bancorp Inc Del now has $565.91M valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $9.95. About 134,956 shares traded. The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) has declined 11.32% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TBBK News: 26/04/2018 – BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 21% TO $30.1 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 03/05/2018 – The Bancorp Names Jennifer Terry Chief Human Resources Officer; 14/05/2018 – U.S. says Centra Tech co-founders indicted for cryptocurrency fraud; 08/05/2018 – The Bancorp Bank Provides SBA Financing for Tallahassee Assisted-Living Community; 16/05/2018 – BANCORP INC – CO REPORTS TERMINATION OF PREVIOUSLY-ANNOUNCED SALE OF A $36.9 MILLION NON-PERFORMING LOAN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 The Bancorp 1Q EPS 25c

Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.28, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 62 institutional investors increased or started new positions, while 54 trimmed and sold positions in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 30.13 million shares, down from 31.10 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Carrols Restaurant Group Inc in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 21 Reduced: 33 Increased: 44 New Position: 18.

The stock increased 0.69% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $9.51. About 260,647 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (TAST) has declined 29.42% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE $95 MLN TO $102 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Comparable Restaurant Sales Up 3% to 5%; 18/04/2018 Carrols Restaurant Access Event Scheduled By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Beef Costs Up 2% to 3%; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASED 6.2% VS 0.6% DECREASE IN PRIOR YEAR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Had Seen 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.14B-$1.17B

Cannell Capital Llc holds 4.33% of its portfolio in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for 1.79 million shares. Private Capital Management Llc owns 2.40 million shares or 3.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc has 1.24% invested in the company for 364,516 shares. The California-based Cove Street Capital Llc has invested 1.07% in the stock. Portolan Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 876,203 shares.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King. The company has market cap of $421.75 million. As of March 2, 2017, it operated 790 Burger King restaurants in the United States. It currently has negative earnings.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,270 activity.

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 36.36% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.22 per share. TAST’s profit will be $6.21 million for 16.98 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.29 actual EPS reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -148.28% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 13 investors sold TBBK shares while 44 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 44.25 million shares or 0.25% less from 44.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mngmt reported 22,096 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,597 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Millennium Ltd Com has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 15,877 shares. Credit Suisse Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 64,817 shares. Rutabaga Cap Management Limited Com Ma invested in 1.47 million shares or 3.28% of the stock. Nebraska-based Ameritas Investment Incorporated has invested 0% in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP stated it has 170,126 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Limited Co invested in 297,313 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,524 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assocs Md owns 28,580 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK). Price Michael F stated it has 407,500 shares. 389,221 are owned by Goldman Sachs. Eidelman Virant accumulated 0.45% or 79,348 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital increased Telephone & Data Sys Inc (NYSE:TDS) stake by 69,650 shares to 105,500 valued at $3.24M in 2019Q1. It also upped Madison Square Garde Class A stake by 1,700 shares and now owns 20,873 shares. Royce Value Cf (NYSE:RVT) was raised too.

Analysts await The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 17.39% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.23 per share. TBBK’s profit will be $15.36M for 9.21 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by The Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.57% EPS growth.