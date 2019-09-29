Eidelman Virant Capital Has Boosted Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Holding by $2.89 Million; Fundsmith Llp Upped Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) Stake by $11.42 Million as Market Value Declined

Fundsmith Llp increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech (CHKP) by 18.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fundsmith Llp bought 99,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The institutional investor held 623,478 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $72.08 million, up from 524,186 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fundsmith Llp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $108.17. About 623,415 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Net $187M; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.30, EST. $1.28

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 91.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 96,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 201,850 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.14 million, up from 105,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 499,602 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 02/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms TDS and U.S. Cellular’s IDRs at ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – JAMES W. BUTMAN ELECTED TO TDS BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 15/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Citi SMID Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems Names James W. Butman to Board

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Check Point Introduces 16000 and 26000 Series Security Gateways That Deliver Terabit-Per-Second Threat Prevention – GlobeNewswire” on June 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Check Point Software Continues to Deliver – Motley Fool” published on January 31, 2019, Fool.com published: “Check Point Software Finally Goes on the Offensive – Motley Fool” on November 14, 2018. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Check Point Software Technologies – CHKP – Stock Price & News – Motley Fool” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point CloudGuard Integrates with Google Cloud SCC – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $189.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewardship Finl Co (NASDAQ:SSFN) by 83,407 shares to 11,300 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,370 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,773 shares, and cut its stake in Graftech Internation.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $124,400 activity.