Eidelman Virant Capital Has Boosted Telephone & Data Sys (TDS) Position; Cacti Asset Management Has Increased Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) as Valuation Declined

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 194.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 69,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.25% . The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 35,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 442,172 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 28.49% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.49% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys Declares Dividend of 16c; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q OPER REV. $1.23B, EST. $1.25B (2 EST.); 01/05/2018 – TDS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YEAR; 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – DJ Telephone and Data Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TDS); 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q EPS 34c; 02/04/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TDS-U.S. CELLULAR’S IDRS AT ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK STA; 16/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems to Use Credit Facility for General Corporate Purposes; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B

Cacti Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. (TEVA) by 69.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc bought 404,378 shares as the company’s stock declined 47.93% . The institutional investor held 982,282 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.40 million, up from 577,904 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Teva Pharmaceutical Ind. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 10.23% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $6.32. About 36.33 million shares traded or 75.63% up from the average. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) has declined 66.58% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TEVA News: 26/03/2018 – VANDA SAYS IN LETTER, TEVA ALLEGES SOME PATENTS WILL NOT BE INFRINGED BY ITS USE OR SALE OF 20MG HETLIOZ – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – TEVA REPORTS LAUNCH OF A GENERIC VERSION OF ALOXI® IN UNITED ST; 03/05/2018 – Correct: Teva Pharmaceutical 1Q EPS $1.03; 15/05/2018 – TEVA REPORTS PUBLICATION OF PHASE III FREMANEZUMAB DATA; 15/05/2018 – Teva Announces Publication of Phase III Trial Data of Fremanezumab for the Preventive Treatment of Episodic Migraine in the; 27/04/2018 – TEVA SAYS RESULTS SHOW NO NEW OR UNEXPECTED ADVERSE EVENTS; 26/03/2018 – VANDA GOT PARAGRAPH IV NOTE ON TEVA ANDA ON HETLIOZ GENERIC; 28/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Teva Pharmaceuticals – 05/15/2018; 21/04/2018 – Mylan Presents Equivalence Data on Glatiramer Acetate Compared to Copaxone® at American Academy of Neurology 70th Annual Meeting; 11/05/2018 – PERRIGO DOES NOT EXPECT TO LAUNCH GENERIC OF TEVA’S PROAIR

More notable recent Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Teva Pharmaceuticals reports earnings on Wednesday. Hereâ€™s what to expect – MarketWatch” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, Mesoblast, and New Gold Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Fool.com published: “5 Top Value Stocks to Buy Now – Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Callon Petroleum, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries, and PG&E Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Teva – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 1,550 shares to 210,529 shares, valued at $52.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 657,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36,245 shares, and cut its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 198,096 shares. Jefferies Grp Lc stated it has 36,401 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt has 0.08% invested in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Millennium Mngmt reported 935,457 shares stake. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 17,473 shares in its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Gam Ag reported 37,216 shares stake. Private Gp Inc accumulated 592,567 shares or 0.9% of the stock. Utah Retirement System holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 18,604 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Com stated it has 35,958 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 0% stake. Sweden-based Nordea Inv has invested 0% in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 16,517 shares. Natixis stated it has 481,904 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Limited Co accumulated 18,063 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 1, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “TDS and US Cellular announce financial leadership appointments – PRNewswire” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (TDS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why We Like Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SOI) 28% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc.â€™s (NYSE:RYAM) Use Of Investor Capital Doesnâ€™t Look Great – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 09, 2019.