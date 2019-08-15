Eidelman Virant Capital Has Boosted Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) Holding by $339,000; As Canadian Pac Ry LTD (CP) Shares Rose, Shareholder Waddell & Reed Financial Has Cut Its Stake

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Noodles & Company Class A (NDLS) by 5.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 56,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.20% . The institutional investor held 1.03 million shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.98M, up from 969,791 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Noodles & Company Class A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.38 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 838,422 shares traded or 82.86% up from the average. Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) has declined 27.00% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NDLS News: 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Loss/Shr 9c; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.2% SYSTEM-WIDE; 14/03/2018 Noodles 4Q Rev $112.8M; 20/03/2018 – NOODLES & CO CLIMBS 7.3% TO HIGHEST SINCE 2016; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO QTRLY COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES DECREASED 0.3% FOR COMPANY-OWNED RESTAURANTS; 14/03/2018 – Noodles Sees 2018 Rev $440M-$450M; 10/05/2018 – NOODLES & CO – COMPANY IS REITERATING TARGETS RELATED TO ITS 2018 PERFORMANCE; 21/05/2018 – Noodles & Co Presenting at Conference May 30; 10/05/2018 – Noodles 1Q Rev $110.5M; 22/05/2018 – Noodles & Co at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc decreased its stake in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd (CP) by 24.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc sold 23,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 71,550 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.74 million, down from 95,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Canadian Pac Ry Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.17% or $5.2 during the last trading session, reaching $234.64. About 687,444 shares traded or 58.89% up from the average. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 21/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific’s Unions Say a Strike Is Still `Inevitable’; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific Above Peer Average; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING WILL BE USED PRIMARILY FOR REDUCTION AND REFINANCING OF OUTSTANDING INDEBTEDNESS; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – HAS RECEIVED 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE FROM TCRC & IBEW OF THEIR RESPECTIVE PLANS TO STRIKE; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – VOTING WILL NOW BEGIN ON FRIDAY, MAY 18 AT 9 AM EASTERN AND CLOSE FRIDAY, MAY 25 AT NOON EASTERN; 06/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC TEAMSTERS COULD STRIKE AS EARLY AS APRIL 21; 10/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD CP.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $207 FROM $205; 16/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC: CIRB SETS NEW DATES FOR RATIFICATION VOTE; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – QTRLY VOLUMES AS MEASURED BY REVENUE TON-MILES INCREASED 6 PERCENT AND CARLOADS INCREASED 4 PERCENT; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY RECEIVES 72-HOUR STRIKE NOTICE

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.75, from 1.77 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold NDLS shares while 21 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 23.72 million shares or 12.53% less from 27.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Timpani Mgmt Lc has invested 1% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Coatue Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 17,308 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Millennium Management Lc holds 101,101 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al accumulated 39,857 shares. Northern Tru owns 231,040 shares. Commercial Bank Of America De invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Driehaus Management Ltd Liability Corp invested in 741,278 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 45,783 shares stake. Barclays Public Limited Com invested in 29,397 shares or 0% of the stock. Intl Grp reported 8,934 shares. Ellington Grp Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 48,594 shares. Hap Trading Ltd Liability reported 220,919 shares. Geode Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS). Kennedy Cap Management Inc accumulated 648,268 shares.

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,350 shares to 19,940 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc, which manages about $14.31 billion and $40.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Vision Hldgs Inc by 491,136 shares to 2.03 million shares, valued at $63.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 543,135 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM).

Analysts await Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $3.57 earnings per share, up 13.33% or $0.42 from last year’s $3.15 per share. CP’s profit will be $498.44M for 16.43 P/E if the $3.57 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.21 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Pacific Railway Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.21% EPS growth.