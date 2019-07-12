Eidelman Virant Capital Decreased Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Holding by $893,000 as Shares Rose; Chevron New (CVX) Shareholder Artemis Investment Management Llp Lifted Its Position by $702,945

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 47,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 97,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 144,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.01B market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $25.18. About 409,648 shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 5.34% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.91% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 04/05/2018 – Netscout could attract activist looking for M&A deal –; 18/05/2018 – Kalray hires Allegra Finance to advise on Euronext IPO – CEO; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS 32C, EST. 31C; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH 4Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 32C, EST. 31C; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology Sees 1Q Rev $585M-$615M; 20/03/2018 – Marvell Introduces Industry’s First NVMe Chipset Solutions to Address Emerging Data Center SSD Requirements; 16/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TRANSACTION TO CLOSE MID-CALENDAR YEAR 2018; 20/03/2018 – ColorChip Joins Open Compute Project with Platinum Membership and Announces 200G QSFP56 FR4 Beta Transceiver Demonstration in Collaboration with Marvell; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 09/03/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP LTD MRVL.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $22

Artemis Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 24.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp bought 5,715 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,845 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 23,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $243.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $125.92. About 359,696 shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 17/05/2018 – Hot Air: Can’t handle the truth? Actor walks out of “verbatim” play on Chevron shakedown; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Sees $18B-$20B Annual Investment Range Through 2020; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP’S CVX.N JOHNSON SAYS DID NOT HAVE A LOT OF ‘TRAPPED CASH’ OVERSEAS BEFORE U.S. TAX OVERHAUL; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON PRESENTATION AT OFFSHORE TECHNOLOGY CONFERENCE BEGINS; 06/03/2018 – Chevron backs 2018 production rise, eyes share buybacks; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 05/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 21/03/2018 – Total, Chevron Vie for U.S. Gulf Drilling in $124.8 Million Sale

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackline Inc by 9,125 shares to 131,641 shares, valued at $6.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 75,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 401,919 shares, and cut its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.5% or 826,221 shares. Roberts Glore And Co Inc Il holds 4,925 shares. Hgk Asset Incorporated holds 65,342 shares or 2.43% of its portfolio. North Star invested in 21,092 shares. 151,247 were accumulated by Eastern Bancorporation. Ajo Lp holds 2.91M shares or 1.85% of its portfolio. Mathes has invested 0.34% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Dumont And Blake Limited, a New Jersey-based fund reported 12,105 shares. Moreover, Ci Invs Incorporated has 0.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 8,000 shares. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Opus Capital Grp owns 7,468 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. 2.61 million were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Brouwer And Janachowski Limited Liability Com invested in 2,840 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Shoker Investment Counsel has invested 1.63% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $1.37 million activity. On Tuesday, January 15 JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM sold $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 4,750 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold MRVL shares while 97 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 647.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 610.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grp Inc Inc accumulated 10,580 shares. The Alabama-based Fjarde Ap has invested 0.05% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Whittier Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). British Columbia Investment invested in 0.03% or 170,718 shares. 12,700 are owned by Fukoku Mutual Life Insur. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.04% invested in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) for 3.79M shares. 48,525 are held by Panagora Asset Management. Tower Research Limited Company (Trc) holds 0.04% or 35,391 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp reported 0.02% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Yhb accumulated 16,500 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Macquarie Gru owns 79,100 shares. State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.09M shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Invsts Inc Pa has invested 0.12% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh invested in 0.01% or 4,786 shares. Montag A Associate Incorporated has invested 0.12% in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL).

