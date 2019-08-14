Eidelman Virant Capital Cut Marvell Technology Group LTD (MRVL) Stake by $893,000; Share Price Rose; Cacti Asset Management Has Trimmed Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $666,750

Eidelman Virant Capital decreased its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (MRVL) by 32.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital sold 47,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.40% . The institutional investor held 97,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 144,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Marvell Technology Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $24.76. About 4.59 million shares traded. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) has risen 23.63% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical MRVL News: 25/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Exclusive: Here’s the privacy-protecting cloud storage idea Marvell’s co-founder is about to unveil; 08/03/2018 Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 19/03/2018 – Cavium™ Technologies Power End-to-End NVMe over Fabrics Solutions; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL SEES CAVIUM MERGER CLOSING MID-CALENDAR YEAR; 24/05/2018 – MARVELL TECHNOLOGY GROUP COMPLETES CFIUS REVIEW; 11/04/2018 – Heavy options activity in Anadarko Petroleum and Marvell Technology, according to traders Jon and Pete Najarian; 07/05/2018 – Marvell Technology Group Ltd. Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors; 08/03/2018 – Marvell Technology 4Q EPS 10c; 14/05/2018 – Marvell Tech Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – MARVELL TECH SEES 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 29C TO 33C

Cacti Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cacti Asset Management Llc sold 1,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 255,125 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $97.31M, down from 256,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cacti Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $180.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.46% or $11.52 during the last trading session, reaching $321.33. About 4.04M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s rates British Airways’ 2018-1 EETC, Aa2 to Class AA, A3 to Class A; 27/03/2018 – Saudi Arabia to sign memorandum with Boeing to support fleet; 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Found Harmed by Airbus Aid, Exposing EU to U.S. Sanctions; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 25/04/2018 – Boeing plans to build 767s faster as air freight market rebounds; 10/04/2018 – Boeing-Embraer Deal Buoyed as Brazil Minister Sees `Marriage’; 08/05/2018 – BOEING, LUFTHANSA GROUP COMPLETE ORDER FOR 4 777 AIRPLANES; 05/05/2018 – ATLAS 5 ROCKET LAUNCH OF MARS INSIGHT MISSION MARKS FIRST LIFTOFF OF INTERPLANETARY SPACECRAFT FROM U.S. WEST COAST; 03/04/2018 – INDIA’S JET AIRWAYS JET.NS SAYS HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH BOEING BA.N FOR PURCHASE OF 75 BOEING 737 MAX AIRCRAFT

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00 million and $142.17M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Madison Square Garde Class A by 1,700 shares to 20,873 shares, valued at $6.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 72.22% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.18 per share. MRVL’s profit will be $33.05 million for 123.80 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Marvell Technology Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.57% negative EPS growth.

Cacti Asset Management Llc, which manages about $925.34 million and $1.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 345,331 shares to 818,803 shares, valued at $90.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

