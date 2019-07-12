Eidelman Virant Capital Continues to Hold Holding in Telephone & Data Sys (TDS); As Pcm (PCMI) Market Valuation Declined, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Cut Its Stake

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Pcm Inc (PCMI) by 37.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc sold 147,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.71% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 246,452 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.03M, down from 393,579 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Pcm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $429.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $34.87. About 91,384 shares traded. PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCMI) has risen 143.33% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 138.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PCMI News: 11/05/2018 – PCM, Inc. Presenting at B. Riley FBR’s 19th Annual Institutional Investor Conference on Thursday, May 24 at 1:30 P.M. Pacific Time; 07/03/2018 – PCM: Forecasting 2018 Revenue Growth of Approximately 5% Over 2017; 07/03/2018 – PCM 4Q Adj EPS 17c; 21/03/2018 – PCM Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 28; 25/04/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O – REITERATING 2018 OUTLOOK FOR NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE TO BE IN A RANGE OF $2.00 – $2.10 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – PCM INC PCMI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP ABOUT 5 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Hennessy Advisors Inc. Exits Position in PCM; 07/03/2018 PCM 4Q Loss/Shr 22c; 17/04/2018 – Trovagene Presents Data at AACR Meeting 2018 on Pharmacodynamic and Tumor Biomarkers During Treatment with PCM-075 and Low-Dose; 28/03/2018 – PCM at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Telephone & Data Sys Inc (TDS) by 194.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 69,650 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.80% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 105,500 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, up from 35,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Telephone & Data Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.63B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 431,655 shares traded. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) has risen 17.69% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TDS News: 03/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 15/05/2018 – TDS and U.S. Cellular To Webcast Annual Meetings Of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Rev $1.23B; 24/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Systems: Butman Succeeds David A. Wittwer; 25/04/2018 – ComScore: Paramount Pictures Subscribes to TDS Distribution Software; 23/04/2018 – Telephone & Data Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Sys 1Q Net $39M; 01/05/2018 – TELEPHONE & DATA 1Q EPS 34C; 01/05/2018 – Telephone & Data Presenting at Conference May 16; 29/03/2018 – Telephone & Data 2018 Plan Provides 80% of Bonus Will Be Based on Quantitative Company Performance and 20% on Individual Performance

Eidelman Virant Capital, which manages about $285.00M and $142.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atento Sa F by 362,000 shares to 169,543 shares, valued at $612,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.44, from 1.51 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 19 investors sold TDS shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 88.18 million shares or 2.58% less from 90.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement Of Alabama reported 177,170 shares. Geode Cap Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 15,453 shares stake. Brookstone Cap Management accumulated 16,478 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 16,433 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 76,270 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Tower Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) holds 9,137 shares. 723,581 are owned by Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.27M shares. First Manhattan reported 0.02% stake. Pnc Finance Svcs Inc has 63,970 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc holds 53,865 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) for 17,100 shares. Commonwealth Fincl Bank Of Aus holds 0.02% or 53,231 shares in its portfolio. Gideon Advsrs holds 0.13% or 11,444 shares in its portfolio.

