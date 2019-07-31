Eidelman Virant Capital Boosted Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Stake by $440,000; Share Value Declined; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Raised Mastec (MTZ) Holding

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Mastec Inc (MTZ) by 701.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 64,152 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,291 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.53M, up from 9,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Mastec Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $51.6. About 613,554 shares traded. MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) has declined 2.21% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.64% the S&P500. Some Historical MTZ News: 30/04/2018 – MasTec Increases Annual Guidance; 30/04/2018 – MASTEC BOOSTS YEAR OUTLOOK FOR FOR ADJ. EBITDA & ADJ. EPS; 19/04/2018 – DJ MasTec Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MTZ); 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Rev $1.4B; 30/04/2018 – MasTec 1Q Adj EPS 35c; 14/05/2018 – MasTec Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – MasTec Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.03

Eidelman Virant Capital increased its stake in Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) by 7.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eidelman Virant Capital bought 55,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.15% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 765,000 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18M, up from 710,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital who had been investing in Red Lion Hotels Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $171.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $6.94. About 42,847 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 21.77% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.06; 08/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 1Q Rev $33M; 10/04/2018 – RLH Corporation Appoints Kristin Thielking to Lead Human Re; 09/05/2018 – Red Lion Controls Announces Crimson 3.1 Support for OPC Unified Architecture; 22/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels: Bloss and Moyle to Start Consulting Work on June 1; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – CONSISTENT WITH ORIGINAL AGREEMENT, AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE REMAINS $27 MLN; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.02; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 08/05/2018 – RLH CORPORATION APPOINTS NATE TROUP CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Red Lion Controls Adds PID Controller Capabilities for Complete HMI Solution

