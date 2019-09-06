Eidelman Virant Capital Boosted Its Red Lion Hotels (RLH) Stake; Fifth Third Bancorp Increased Its Eaton Plc (ETN) Position

Fifth Third Bancorp increased Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) stake by 112.27% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired 59,832 shares as Eaton Corp Plc (ETN)’s stock rose 0.34%. The Fifth Third Bancorp holds 113,123 shares with $9.11M value, up from 53,291 last quarter. Eaton Corp Plc now has $34.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $82.58. About 180,601 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP PLC OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 12/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Magic Software Enterprises, Tuniu, Visteon, Magna Internati; 09/05/2018 – FORD – TO PROVIDE UPDATE ON RESPONSE TO SUPPLY ISSUE AS RESULT OF FIRE ON MAY 2 AT MERIDIAN MAGNESIUM PRODUCTS OF AMERICA FACTORY IN EATON RAPIDS; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018

Eidelman Virant Capital increased Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) stake by 7.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Eidelman Virant Capital acquired 55,000 shares as Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH)’s stock declined 14.05%. The Eidelman Virant Capital holds 765,000 shares with $6.18M value, up from 710,000 last quarter. Red Lion Hotels Corp now has $142.92M valuation. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.69. About 3,558 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) has declined 44.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels Sees Deal Closing 2Q 201; 08/05/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 1Q Rev $33M; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – BLOSS & MOYLE AGREED TO END THEIR EMPLOYMENT WITH CO EFFECTIVE MAY 31, 2018, AND START THEIR CONSULTING WORK ON JUNE 1, 2018; 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ON MAY 1, UNIT ENTERED INTO AMENDED, RESTATED PURCHASE DEAL WITH KNIGHTS FRANCHISE SYSTEMS, WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP, AMONG OTHERS; 28/03/2018 – Red Lion Hotels 4Q Rev $38.5M; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Acquisition of the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corporation Closes Acquisition of the Knights Inn Brand from Wyndham Hotel Group; 22/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – ENTERED INTO CONSULTING AGREEMENTS WITH ROGER BLOSS, BERNARD (BERNIE) MOYLE WHICH WILL CONTINUE THROUGH 2020; 04/04/2018 – Red Lion Hotels to Acquire Brand for $27M Cas; 09/05/2018 – Red Lion Controls Announces Crimson 3.1 Support for OPC Unified Architecture

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold ETN shares while 281 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 316.81 million shares or 2.22% less from 323.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Compton Incorporated Ri has 0.66% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Utd Svcs Automobile Association has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 527,363 shares stake. Reilly Advsrs Limited Liability Com holds 1,016 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Management Group reported 0.16% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 18,417 are held by Quantbot Techs Limited Partnership. Andra Ap accumulated 0.24% or 101,200 shares. Bb&T Corp has invested 0.05% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Optimum Advsr reported 0.26% stake. Hanson Doremus Invest Mgmt holds 1,356 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. General American Investors invested in 1.23% or 154,131 shares. Davis Selected Advisers reported 444,340 shares. Charter Tru holds 3,323 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd invested in 0.03% or 13,221 shares. Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Llc reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN).

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) stake by 18,844 shares to 134,107 valued at $9.65M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) stake by 11,663 shares and now owns 99,353 shares. Hunt J B Trans Svcs Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Eaton has $94 highest and $8200 lowest target. $89.75’s average target is 8.68% above currents $82.58 stock price. Eaton had 7 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 25 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Robert W. Baird. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) on Tuesday, March 12 to “Overweight” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold RLH shares while 17 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 17.90 million shares or 1.37% less from 18.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Inc invested 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Citigroup reported 0% in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 461,730 shares. Marathon Cap Management has 159,090 shares for 0.57% of their portfolio. Brandywine Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 11,160 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 6,009 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Invesco invested 0% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH). Friess Assocs Lc invested in 0.1% or 165,264 shares. Wellington Llp reported 882,081 shares. First Washington Corporation accumulated 70,310 shares. State Street has 242,992 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley accumulated 5,004 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Management invested in 40,245 shares. Portolan Capital Ltd Llc holds 680,926 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.

