eHi Car Services Limited (EHIC) and Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) Comparing side by side

We are contrasting eHi Car Services Limited (NYSE:EHIC) and Willis Lease Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:WLFC) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Rental & Leasing Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHi Car Services Limited N/A 0.00 N/A 0.27 0.00 Willis Lease Finance Corporation 51 0.91 N/A 8.99 6.92

Table 1 demonstrates eHi Car Services Limited and Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHi Car Services Limited 0.00% 0% 0% Willis Lease Finance Corporation 0.00% 19% 2.8%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.47% of eHi Car Services Limited shares are owned by institutional investors while 38.3% of Willis Lease Finance Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 25.84% of eHi Car Services Limited’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 17.9% of Willis Lease Finance Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eHi Car Services Limited 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% Willis Lease Finance Corporation -3.19% 5.6% 25.5% 62.79% 102.04% 79.91%

Summary

On 7 of the 7 factors Willis Lease Finance Corporation beats eHi Car Services Limited.

eHi Car Services Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides car rentals and car services to individuals, and corporate and institutional clients in the People's Republic of China. The company offers self-driven car rental services; and chauffeured car services, including airport pickup and drop-off, inter-office transfers, and other business transportation services, as well as services for event-driven activities, such as conventions, promotional tours, and special events. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a car rental fleet of 53,658 vehicles; and car services fleet of 3,258 vehicles. eHi Car Services Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.