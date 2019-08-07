Eheatlh (EHTH) Shareholder Kornitzer Capital Management Has Increased Position by $6.42 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Market Value Declined While Parametric Portfolio Associates Cut by $472,321 Its Holding

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Eheatlh Inc (EHTH) by 263.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc bought 103,560 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The institutional investor held 142,845 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.91M, up from 39,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Eheatlh Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.56% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $104.08. About 368,218 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc decreased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 59.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc sold 24,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 16,955 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $334,000, down from 41,814 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $303.63M market cap company. It closed at $11.86 lastly. It is up 69.75% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Helen S. Kim to Board of Directors; 12/04/2018 – ASSEMBLY BIOSCIENCES INC ASMB.O SAYS GENERALLY SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; PLANNING UNDERWAY FOR PHASE 2A STUDIES BEGINNING SUMMER 2018; 12/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Graham Cooper as Chief Financial Officer and Operating Chief; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Data Show Excellent Potency, Dose Response Across Patient Cohorts as Well as a Favorable Safety Profil; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Presents Positive Interim Data from Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV Patients in a Late-Breaker Session at the EASL Conference; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731

Analysts await Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $-1.10 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.20 from last year’s $-1.3 per share. After $-1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Assembly Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% negative EPS growth.

Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc, which manages about $115.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hang Lung Pptys Ltd Sponsored Adr (HLPPY) by 131,223 shares to 3.20M shares, valued at $39.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ncr Corp (NYSE:NCR) by 36,920 shares in the quarter, for a total of 531,979 shares, and has risen its stake in Telstra Corp Ltd Spon Adr (TLSYY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold EHTH shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Driehaus Capital Management Ltd stated it has 232,927 shares. Comerica Retail Bank reported 18,135 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Fil stated it has 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Great West Life Assurance Com Can has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 25,302 shares. Kbc Gru Nv reported 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Hawk Ridge LP accumulated 38,362 shares. Ameriprise Financial has 101,355 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fort Point Cap Ptnrs Lc stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 3,738 shares. Northern Tru has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 273,408 shares. Hwg has 1.18% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 100,935 were reported by Fred Alger Mgmt. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 12,132 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Ltd Liability Co reported 523 shares.

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Class A (Googl) by 5,318 shares to 40,101 shares, valued at $47.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (K (NYSE:OAK) by 7,023 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,997 shares, and cut its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH).