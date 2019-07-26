eHealth Inc. (EHTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP)

Since eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) and Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP) are part of the Insurance Brokers industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth Inc. 65 6.99 N/A -0.27 0.00 Enstar Group Limited 26 2.29 N/A -7.84 0.00

Demonstrates eHealth Inc. and Enstar Group Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has eHealth Inc. and Enstar Group Limited’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Enstar Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for eHealth Inc. and Enstar Group Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Enstar Group Limited 0 0 0 0.00

eHealth Inc. has a 2.48% upside potential and a consensus target price of $87.6.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both eHealth Inc. and Enstar Group Limited are owned by institutional investors at 87.3% and 50.37% respectively. About 6% of eHealth Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.38% of Enstar Group Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eHealth Inc. 4.13% -1.97% 7.08% 86.95% 250.7% 69.23% Enstar Group Limited -0.88% -0.15% 1.05% 0.31% 0% 10.98%

For the past year eHealth Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Enstar Group Limited.

Summary

eHealth Inc. beats Enstar Group Limited on 6 of the 6 factors.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, and PlanPrescriber.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.