eHealth Inc. (EHTH)’s Financial Results Comparing With AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

This is a contrast between eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EQH) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Insurance Brokers and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth Inc. 65 6.99 N/A -0.27 0.00 AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 21 1.02 N/A 3.22 6.66

In table 1 we can see eHealth Inc. and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0.00% 0.7% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for eHealth Inc. and AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. 0 3 0 2.00

eHealth Inc. has a 2.48% upside potential and an average price target of $87.6. Competitively the consensus price target of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. is $21.67, which is potential -4.45% downside. Based on the results shown earlier, eHealth Inc. is looking more favorable than AXA Equitable Holdings Inc., analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 87.3% of eHealth Inc. shares and 50.4% of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. shares. 6% are eHealth Inc.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 48.4% of AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eHealth Inc. 4.13% -1.97% 7.08% 86.95% 250.7% 69.23% AXA Equitable Holdings Inc. -2.73% -4.03% 13.1% -0.05% -0.42% 28.74%

For the past year eHealth Inc. was more bullish than AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.

Summary

eHealth Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors AXA Equitable Holdings Inc.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, and PlanPrescriber.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products, which are primarily sold to affluent and high net worth individuals. The Group Retirement segment provides tax-deferred investment and retirement plans sponsored by educational entities, municipalities, and not-for-profit entities, as well as small and medium-sized businesses. The Investment Management and Research segment offers diversified investment management, research, and related solutions to a range of clients; and distributes its institutional research products and solutions. The Protection Solutions segment provides a range of universal life, indexed universal life, and term life products to help affluent and high net worth individuals, as well as small and medium-sized business owners; and a suite of life, short- and long-term disability, dental, and vision insurance products to small and medium-size businesses. The company was founded in 1859 and is based in New York, New York. AXA Equitable Holdings, Inc. is a subsidiary of AXA S.A.