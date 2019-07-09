eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Touches $91.14 High on Jul, 9; 0 Analysts Covering Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO)

The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) reached all time high today, Jul, 9 and still has $93.87 target or 3.00% above today’s $91.14 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.05 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $93.87 PT is reached, the company will be worth $61.62 million more. The stock increased 3.25% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $91.14. About 239,665 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95

The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $19.24. About 71,272 shares traded. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) has declined 21.62% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.05% the S&P500. Some Historical ECHO News: 06/03/2018 Echo Global Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 13; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $35 FROM $34; 17/05/2018 – Echo Named to the 2018 Food Logistics’ Champions: Rock Stars of the Supply Chain; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics Reports Record First Quarter Revenue; Up 39% Year over Year; 25/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.25 BLN TO $2.4 BLN; 23/03/2018 – Echo Global Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/03/2018 – Echo Global at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/04/2018 – Favorite short target $ECHO can always be depended on to disappoint with its free cash flow. Even in a tight freight env’t and “record sales” its margins contract and free cash barely grows; 25/04/2018 – Echo Global Logistics 1Q Net $4.73M; 26/04/2018 – ECHO GLOBAL LOGISTICS INC ECHO.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35

More notable recent Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Zacks Investment Research to Launch App for Amazon Echo & Google Home Devices – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon Releases New Echo Dot Kids Edition Smart Speaker – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Morgan Stanley Cuts Transports Price Targets, Says “Second-Derivative Trade” Is On – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (ECHO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. Fed easing could prompt first China rate cut in 4 years – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $536.32 million. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. It has a 19.41 P/E ratio. The firm offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $2.05 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

