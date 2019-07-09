eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Reaches $90.54 After 5.00% Up Move; Yum Brands (YUM) Has 0.93 Sentiment

Yum Brands Inc (YUM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 293 hedge funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 316 trimmed and sold equity positions in Yum Brands Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 218.50 million shares, down from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Yum Brands Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 5 to 5 for the same number . Sold All: 41 Reduced: 275 Increased: 202 New Position: 91.

The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 2.57% or $2.27 during the last trading session, reaching $90.54. About 293,715 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILINGThe move comes after 8 months positive chart setup for the $2.04 billion company. It was reported on Jul, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $95.07 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EHTH worth $102.05M more.

Clenar Muke Llc holds 7.58% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. for 245,309 shares. Clenar Muke Llc owns 15.77 million shares or 4.99% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp has 4.98% invested in the company for 4.51 million shares. The -based Marshfield Associates has invested 2.77% in the stock. Crosspoint Capital Strategies Llc, a California-based fund reported 15,310 shares.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 31.64 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $110.1. About 507,413 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 23/03/2018 – Yum Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu Item; 03/04/2018 – Taco Bell Continues Value Push With Craveable New $1 Items; 08/05/2018 – Taco Bell’s Naked Chicken Chalupa Is Back And Wilder Than Ever On May 10; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS AVERAGE ANNUAL CAPEX BY 2021 OF ABOUT 40 MLN EUROS; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – TRANSACTION IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE A SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON YUM BRANDS’ CORE OPERATING RESULTS OR CASH FLOWS OVER NEXT FEW YEARS

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Longbow Research Downgrades Yum! Brands (YUM) to Underperform – StreetInsider.com” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Taco Bell hotel draws buzz – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “KFC Is Trialing Vegan Version Of Its Chicken Burger – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy The Fear In Yum China – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 4 insider sales for $3.73 million activity.

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $33.69 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 25.89 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Friess Assoc Limited invested in 285,349 shares. Principal Grp Inc stated it has 147,401 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Us Bank De has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pnc Fincl Services Group Incorporated invested in 0% or 624 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 17,405 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na accumulated 77 shares. Amer Intl Inc invested in 0% or 16,141 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 22,400 shares. Lyon Street Ltd has invested 2.28% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Dorsey Wright & Associate reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ameriprise Financial Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% or 6,296 shares. New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $2.04 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love eHealth (EHTH) – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EHealth to announce guidance boost in Q2 call – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aon to Offer Micro Insurance in Sri Lanka Via Blockchain – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eHealth Surges 114% Year to Date: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher Expands in Australia With P2 Group Buyout – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity. Shares for $110,720 were bought by Yung Derek N..