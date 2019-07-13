eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Reaches $89.36 High on Jul, 13; 0 Analysts Are Bullish Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) Last Week

Among 6 analysts covering Royal Mail Plc (LON:RMG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Royal Mail Plc had 33 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, June 4, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, January 29 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Wednesday, January 30 with “Underweight”. On Wednesday, January 30 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Underperform”. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, February 8 with “Sell”. The stock of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 11 by UBS. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Underweight” rating in Thursday, January 24 report. The stock of Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Monday, April 1. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 24 by Liberum Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Societe Generale. See Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) latest ratings:

12/07/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

12/07/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Overweight Old Target: GBX 250.00 Maintain

11/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Underperform Old Target: GBX 170.00 Maintain

02/07/2019 Broker: Liberum Capital Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 185.00 Maintain

28/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

14/06/2019 Broker: Societe Generale Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 235.00 New Target: GBX 208.00 Upgrade

10/06/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 320.00 Maintain

07/06/2019 Broker: HSBC Rating: Hold Old Target: GBX 300.00 New Target: GBX 216.00 Downgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Neutral Old Target: GBX 241.00 New Target: GBX 252.00 Upgrade

04/06/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Sell Old Target: GBX 180.00 New Target: GBX 150.00 Maintain

The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) reached all time high today, Jul, 13 and still has $96.51 target or 8.00% above today’s $89.36 share price. This indicates more upside for the $2.02B company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $96.51 PT is reached, the company will be worth $161.92M more. The stock decreased 4.40% or $4.11 during the last trading session, reaching $89.36. About 535,908 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 5.36% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.56 per share. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -340.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Marsh & McLennan’s Unit Ties Up With Corridor Platforms – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Aon (AON) Stock Up 37.9% in a Year: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aon to Offer Micro Insurance in Sri Lanka Via Blockchain – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eHealth Surges 114% Year to Date: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher Expands in Australia With P2 Group Buyout – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $2.02 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Retail Bank & Tru stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Fil Limited owns 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 92,628 shares. Lyon Street Lc reported 11,918 shares. Stephens Ar holds 5,259 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co owns 8,150 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,352 were accumulated by State Of Tennessee Treasury Department. Caxton Associate Limited Partnership reported 0.08% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Moreover, State Street Corporation has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 540,869 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.01% or 48,584 shares. Stifel Financial Corp holds 0.01% or 28,981 shares. Amer Gp Inc Inc owns 16,141 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 514,785 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems holds 6,900 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $110,720 activity. Shares for $110,720 were bought by Yung Derek N. on Wednesday, February 27.

Among 4 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald given on Monday, March 11. SunTrust maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets.

The stock increased 2.25% or GBX 4.8 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 218. About 4.39 million shares traded. Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) has 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More news for Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG) were recently published by: Finance.Yahoo.com, which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Royal Mail plc’s (LON:RMG) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Royal Mail plc (LON:RMG)? – Yahoo Finance” and published on May 09, 2019 is yet another important article.