eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Reaches $83.31 After 3.00% Down Move; Tocagen (TOCA) Shorts Decreased By 14.25%

Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA) had a decrease of 14.25% in short interest. TOCA’s SI was 1.99M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.25% from 2.32M shares previously. With 356,600 avg volume, 6 days are for Tocagen Inc (NASDAQ:TOCA)’s short sellers to cover TOCA’s short positions. The stock decreased 6.61% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $3.25. About 544,284 shares traded or 136.56% up from the average. Tocagen Inc. (NASDAQ:TOCA) has declined 39.20% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.20% the S&P500. Some Historical TOCA News: 18/04/2018 – TOCAGEN SAYS CO WILL BE ELIGIBLE FOR ADDITIONAL FUTURE PAYMENTS TOTALING UP TO $111 MLN UPON MEETING CERTAIN DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIAL MILESTONES; 17/04/2018 – Tocagen to Present Updated Clinical and Preclinical Data at Three Scientific Conferences; 19/04/2018 – TOCAGEN INC – WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL DEVELOPMENT AND COMMERCIALIZATION COSTS IN LICENSED TERRITORY; 16/04/2018 – Tocagen Presents Preliminary Toca 6 Phase 1 Data in Patients with Advanced Solid Tumors at the American Association for Cancer; 10/05/2018 – Tocagen 1Q Loss/Shr 65c; 15/03/2018 – Tocagen to Present Preliminary Toca 6 Phase 1 Data and Immune Profiling Data at the American Association for Cancer Research (A; 23/05/2018 – TOCAGEN – ENTERED AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT FOR $26.5 MLN AS TERM LOANS FUNDED ON EFFECTIVE DATE – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – TOCAGEN INC – TOCAGEN ESTIMATES TOTAL CASH USED IN 2018 TO FUND OPERATIONS, CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AND DEBT AMORTIZATION WILL NOT EXCEED $50 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Tocagen Presents Preliminary Toca 6 Phase 1 Data in Patients With Advanced Solid Tumors at the Amer Assoc for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2018; 19/04/2018 – Tocagen and ApolloBio Enter License Agreement to Develop and Commercialize Toca 511 & Toca FC in the Greater China Region

The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 6.56% or $5.85 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 1.28M shares traded or 157.96% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 25/05/2018 – BRIC HOLDING Offers Aimedis — ICO: Germany’s Leading eHealth Platform Goes Public; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-KThe move comes after 5 months negative chart setup for the $1.96B company. It was reported on Sep, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $80.81 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EHTH worth $58.92 million less.

Tocagen Inc., a clinical-stage cancer-selective gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates designed to activate a patient's immune system against their cancer. The company has market cap of $82.02 million. The Company’s cancer-selective gene therapy platform is built on retroviral replicating vectors , which are designed to deliver therapeutic genes into the DNA of cancer cells. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Toca 511 & Toca FC that is in Phase 2 portion of a randomized, controlled Phase 2/3 clinical trial for patients with recurrent high grade glioma (HGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Capital Prtn Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 8,208 shares. Dorsey Wright And has 0% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Gagnon Securities Ltd accumulated 0.08% or 6,115 shares. Legal & General Grp Public Limited Co owns 43,962 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset has 1,083 shares. Osterweis reported 54,585 shares. Prudential has 30,235 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv reported 41,134 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 6,180 shares. Hwg L P has invested 1.18% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Lord Abbett & Company Lc holds 0.15% or 708,072 shares. Friess Associates Ltd Llc has invested 1.3% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems holds 0.01% or 6,296 shares. 675 were reported by Comml Bank Of Montreal Can. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans, a Minnesota-based fund reported 14,002 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $210,095 activity. $210,095 worth of stock was bought by WOLF DALE B on Monday, August 19.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $1.96 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 300.76 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Among 3 analysts covering Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ehealth has $13600 highest and $73 lowest target. $107.25’s average target is 28.74% above currents $83.31 stock price. Ehealth had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) rating on Monday, March 11. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $73 target. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 6. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report.