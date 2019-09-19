eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Reaches $81.42 After 8.00% Down Move; Western Asset Income Fund Has 1.4 Sentiment

Western Asset Income Fund (PAI) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 7 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 5 sold and decreased holdings in Western Asset Income Fund. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 397,823 shares, up from 394,800 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Asset Income Fund in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 0 Reduced: 5 Increased: 5 New Position: 2.

The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $81.42. About 138,954 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality Implementer; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocketThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $1.88B company. It was reported on Sep, 19 by Barchart.com. We have $74.91 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EHTH worth $150.16M less.

M&R Capital Management Inc holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. for 30,380 shares. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Llc owns 92,259 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 0.03% invested in the company for 42,924 shares. The California-based Clenar Muke Llc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc., a Texas-based fund reported 925 shares.

The stock increased 0.75% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.7. About 4,705 shares traded. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (PAI) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The company has market cap of $149.03 million. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. It has a 10.95 P/E ratio. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Among 3 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth has $17300 highest and $8700 lowest target. $132.25’s average target is 62.43% above currents $81.42 stock price. eHealth had 7 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 6 by Credit Suisse.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. WOLF DALE B bought $82,100 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Friday, September 6. 1,000 shares valued at $82,240 were bought by Brooke Beth A. on Tuesday, September 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fort Point Prns Limited Liability Company accumulated 8,208 shares. Sei Invs stated it has 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). The California-based Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). State Bank Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 2,775 shares. Eam Invsts invested in 29,771 shares or 0.63% of the stock. 6,190 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Holding. Principal holds 152,584 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.05% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Next Financial Gru holds 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 50 shares. Oppenheimer has 3,961 shares. United Serv Automobile Association holds 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 39,749 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.01% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 11,897 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Northern Trust Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 283,749 shares.

