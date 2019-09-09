eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Reaches $73.96 After 9.00% Down Move; 0 Analysts Are Bullish LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) Last Week

The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 8.76% or $7.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.96. About 640,115 shares traded or 21.62% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 10/05/2018 – eHealth Exchange to Become Carequality lmplementer; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART); 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLNThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $1.76 billion company. It was reported on Sep, 9 by Barchart.com. We have $67.30 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:EHTH worth $158.13M less.

Among 3 analysts covering LogMeIn (NASDAQ:LOGM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. LogMeIn has $88 highest and $74 lowest target. $79.67’s average target is 18.13% above currents $67.44 stock price. LogMeIn had 6 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Friday, April 12. Stephens reinitiated it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7700 target in Thursday, August 22 report. See LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) latest ratings:

22/08/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Equal-Weight New Target: $77.0000 Reinitiate

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

12/04/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Underweight Old Target: $104 New Target: $74 Downgrade

04/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

21/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

14/03/2019 Broker: Mizuho Rating: Neutral New Target: $88 Initiates Coverage On

The stock increased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $67.44. About 539,598 shares traded or 22.90% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 13/03/2018 LastPass Recognized in Independent Research Firm Enterprise Password Management Vendor Landscape Report; 03/04/2018 – LogMeIn Completes Acquisition Of Jive Communications; 04/05/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Large Dividend Adds LogMeIn; 15/05/2018 – TPG Group Holdings (SBS) Advisors Buys 1.6% Position in LogMeIn; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – LogMeln Announces LastPass Integration Partnership with OneLogin; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.25-Adj EPS $1.26; 01/05/2018 – LastPass Psychology of Passwords Report Highlights Password Behavior Unchanged Even as Cyber Threats Rise

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.30 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 151.89 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $1.76 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 267 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 earnings per share, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Ehealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Ehealth has $13600 highest and $73 lowest target. $107.25’s average target is 45.01% above currents $73.96 stock price. Ehealth had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $13600 target in Tuesday, August 6 report. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. SunTrust maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $292,335 activity. $210,095 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was bought by WOLF DALE B on Monday, August 19. $82,240 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares were bought by Brooke Beth A..