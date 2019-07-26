eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Reaches $107.25 52-Week High; Monster Beverage (MNST) Covered By 7 Bullish Analysts Last Week

The stock of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) hit a new 52-week high and has $111.54 target or 4.00% above today’s $107.25 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.43 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 26 by Barchart.com. If the $111.54 price target is reached, the company will be worth $97.16M more. The stock increased 25.47% or $21.77 during the last trading session, reaching $107.25. About 1.89M shares traded or 305.62% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are Willing to Pay Extra For; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA

Among 11 analysts covering Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Monster Beverage had 25 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, May 29. On Thursday, April 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Thursday, March 28. Morgan Stanley maintained Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) rating on Thursday, March 28. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $56 target. The stock of Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) earned “Buy” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, February 28. Jefferies maintained Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 19 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $74 target in Thursday, February 28 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. See Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST) latest ratings:

29/05/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $56.0000 New Target: $60.0000 Maintain

08/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

11/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $74 New Target: $66 Maintain

01/04/2019 Broker: Macquarie Research Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

28/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $62 New Target: $56 Maintain

28/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Outperform Old Target: $78 New Target: $75 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Rating: Buy New Target: $70 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EHealth (EHTH) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/26/2019: EHTH, CUR, VSTM, SNY, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “eHealth EPS beats by $0.46, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eHealth (EHTH) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) CEO Scott Flanders on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $2.43 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 378.98 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Among 4 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth had 11 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by SunTrust. SunTrust maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) rating on Monday, March 11. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $73 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 56 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 303,254 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 12,455 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Point72 Asset Mgmt L P accumulated 165,002 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Citigroup has 11,479 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has 0.02% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pdts Prtn Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Redmile Group Lc stated it has 2.25% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Shell Asset Management has 3,728 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And invested 1.34% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Walleye Trading Ltd reported 0% stake. Shannon River Fund Mngmt Limited Co stated it has 5.57% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Charles Schwab Inv Management holds 113,608 shares.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $110,720 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Yung Derek N., worth $110,720.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages, soda, and its concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $35.50 billion. It operates through three divisions: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It has a 35.09 P/E ratio. The Company’s Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged drinks and non-carbonated dairy based coffee energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military.