eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) EPS Estimated At $-0.84; Johnson Outdoors (JOUT)’s Sentiment Is 1.44

Johnson Outdoors Inc (JOUT) investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.48, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 59 funds increased or opened new stock positions, while 41 sold and reduced their stock positions in Johnson Outdoors Inc. The funds in our database reported: 6.43 million shares, up from 6.11 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Johnson Outdoors Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 35 Increased: 33 New Position: 26.

Analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $-0.84 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 154.55% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, eHealth, Inc.’s analysts see 1,300.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.38. About 975,916 shares traded or 55.75% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 27/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: A Pragmatic Trial of An Adaptive eHealth HIV Prevention Program for Diverse Adolescent MSM (SMART)

Analysts await Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) to report earnings on December, 6. They expect $-0.21 earnings per share, up 57.14% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.49 per share. After $2.19 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson Outdoors Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -109.59% negative EPS growth.

Johnson Outdoors Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor equipment, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company has market cap of $586.63 million. The companyÂ’s Marine Electronics segment provides battery-powered fishing motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing. It has a 13.81 P/E ratio. This segment sells its products under the Minn Kota, Humminbird, and Cannon brands through outdoor specialty and Internet retailers, retail store chains, marine products distributors, original equipment manufacturers, and distributors.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. holds 10.75% of its portfolio in Johnson Outdoors Inc. for 1.62 million shares. Thb Asset Management owns 210,068 shares or 2.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aurora Investment Counsel has 0.6% invested in the company for 18,412 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.42% in the stock. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 13,857 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $374,435 activity. WOLF DALE B bought $82,100 worth of stock. $82,240 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) was bought by Brooke Beth A..

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $1.42 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 225.2 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 3 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth has $17300 highest and $8700 lowest target. $132.25’s average target is 112.01% above currents $62.38 stock price. eHealth had 7 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Wednesday, June 19. As per Tuesday, August 6, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

