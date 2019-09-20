eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) EPS Estimated At $-0.84; Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (BLCM) Sellers Increased By 21.36% Their Shorts

Analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $-0.84 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 154.55% from last quarter’s $-0.33 EPS. After having $-0.06 EPS previously, eHealth, Inc.’s analysts see 1,300.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $82.17. About 607,204 shares traded or 4.96% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Rev $43.1M; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 22/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: An eHealth Intervention for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder in Youth With Autism Spectrum Disorder; 26/04/2018 – eHealth 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 13/03/2018 – eHealth Market to Grow at 22.7% CAGR to 2023; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 30/04/2018 – Qumu Partners with Compodium to Create a Unified Communications and eHealth Offering Across EMEA

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel cellular immunotherapies for the treatment of hematological cancers, solid tumors, and orphan inherited blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $53.82 million. The Company’s clinical product candidate is BPX-501, an adjunct T-cell therapy in multiple Phase I/II clinical trials, administered after allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s preclinical product candidates include BPX-601, a GoCAR-T product candidate for treating solid tumors expressing the prostate stem cell antigen; and BPX-701, a T cell receptors product candidate for the treatment of solid tumors expressing the preferentially-expressed antigen in melanoma.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It has a 296.64 P/E ratio. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $374,435 activity. Brooke Beth A. bought $82,240 worth of stock or 1,000 shares. WOLF DALE B also bought $82,100 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) shares.

Among 3 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth has $17300 highest and $8700 lowest target. $132.25’s average target is 60.95% above currents $82.17 stock price. eHealth had 7 analyst reports since April 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by SunTrust given on Wednesday, June 19. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, August 6 with “Outperform”.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) or 11,897 shares. Private Advisor Limited Liability invested in 3,234 shares. One Trading L P reported 26,044 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Pub Sector Pension Board reported 41,838 shares. Voya Investment Management Limited Liability has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 2,163 shares. 282,700 were reported by Renaissance Technology Llc. Beaconlight Capital Llc invested 2.11% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Invesco Ltd holds 0.01% or 411,530 shares. Metropolitan Life Insurance has 6,920 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 46,042 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Agf Invests owns 0.07% invested in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 65,246 shares. Fort Point Partners Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8,208 shares.

