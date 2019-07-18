eHealth Inc. (EHTH) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

As Insurance Brokers company, eHealth Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) is competing with its competitors based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.3% of eHealth Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.99% of all Insurance Brokers’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand eHealth Inc. has 6% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 10.66% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have eHealth Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets eHealth Inc. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 13.45% 17.14% 8.02%

Earnings and Valuation

In next table we are comparing eHealth Inc. and its competitors’ top-line revenue, valuation and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio eHealth Inc. N/A 64 0.00 Industry Average 443.53M 3.30B 22.79

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for eHealth Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score eHealth Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.67 2.00 2.49

$87.6 is the consensus price target of eHealth Inc., with a potential upside of 0.23%. The peers have a potential upside of 43.16%. Based on the results given earlier, eHealth Inc. is looking more favorable than its peers, equities research analysts’ view.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of eHealth Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) eHealth Inc. 4.13% -1.97% 7.08% 86.95% 250.7% 69.23% Industry Average 2.34% 5.55% 8.20% 18.12% 48.28% 22.33%

For the past year eHealth Inc. was more bullish than its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of eHealth Inc. are 4.7 and 4.7. Competitively, eHealth Inc.’s peers have 1.98 and 1.98 for Current and Quick Ratio. eHealth Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than eHealth Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

eHealth Inc. is 33.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.33. Competitively, eHealth Inc.’s competitors’ beta is 0.92 which is 7.80% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Dividends

eHealth Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

eHealth Inc. beats eHealth Inc.’s peers on 3 of the 4 factors.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. The company offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans. It markets health insurance plans through its Websites, such as eHealth.com, eHealthInsurance.com, eHealthMedicare.com, Medicare.com, and PlanPrescriber.com, as well as through a network of marketing partners. The company also licenses its health insurance e-commerce technology that enables health insurance carriers and agents to market and distribute health insurance plans online; and provides online sponsorship and advertising services. eHealth, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.