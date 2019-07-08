eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Analysts See $-0.53 EPS; Apogee Enterprises (APOG) SI Decreased By 0.3%

Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) had a decrease of 0.3% in short interest. APOG’s SI was 2.44 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 0.3% from 2.45 million shares previously. With 187,700 avg volume, 13 days are for Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG)’s short sellers to cover APOG’s short positions. The SI to Apogee Enterprises Inc’s float is 9.79%. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.17. About 12,638 shares traded. Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) has declined 3.37% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical APOG News: 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Herbert K. Parker as New Director; 23/04/2018 – DJ Apogee Enterprises Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (APOG); 17/04/2018 – ENGAGED CAPITAL REPORTS 6 PCT STAKE IN APOGEE ENTERPRISES AS OF APRIL 12 – SEC FILING; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Apogee Enterprises; 26/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 12/04/2018 – Apogee Enterprises Sees Revenue Growth of About 10 % in FY19; 17/04/2018 – Engaged Capital Flagship Master Fund: Market Participants Don’t Appreciate that Apogee Enterprises’ Businesses Are Significantly Better Positioned; 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Activist investor Engaged Capital takes stake in Apogee – Bloomberg; 12/04/2018 – APOGEE ENTERPRISES – ARCHITECTURAL SERVICES SEGMENT HAS BACKLOG, ORDER PIPELINE “STRENGTH TO SUPPORT” OUTLOOK FOR GROWTH IN FISCAL YEARS 2019 & 2020

Analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report $-0.53 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 5.36% from last quarter’s $-0.56 EPS. After having $0.22 EPS previously, eHealth, Inc.’s analysts see -340.91% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $87.72. About 9,652 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 250.70% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 246.27% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS UPON RESOLVING THE ERROR, THE COMPANY IMMEDIATELY STARTED FINAL TRANSMISSION OF THE FORM 10-K TO THE COMMISSION; 15/05/2018 – Friess Associates Incorporated Exits Position in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Backs FY18 Rev $217.5M-$227.5M; 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to Individual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth; 25/04/2018 – Small Group Health Insurance Emerges as a More Affordable Alternative to lndividual and Family Coverage, According to eHealth Report; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95

Among 4 analysts covering eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. eHealth had 10 analyst reports since February 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, June 19. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets. SunTrust maintained eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Thursday, February 21 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 11 by Cantor Fitzgerald.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Momentum Investors Will Love eHealth (EHTH) – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “EHealth to announce guidance boost in Q2 call – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Aon to Offer Micro Insurance in Sri Lanka Via Blockchain – Nasdaq” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “eHealth Surges 114% Year to Date: Will the Rally Continue? – Nasdaq” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Arthur J. Gallagher Expands in Australia With P2 Group Buyout – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold eHealth, Inc. shares while 29 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 21.06 million shares or 19.64% more from 17.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 4,559 shares. The California-based Dorsey Wright & Assocs has invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). California-based Redmile Limited Liability Corporation has invested 2.25% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Comerica Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Caxton Assoc Lp stated it has 8,566 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 8,150 shares. Service Automobile Association reported 31,618 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Prudential Finance accumulated 30,235 shares or 0% of the stock. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability accumulated 6,115 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsr stated it has 4,746 shares. Oberweis Asset Management holds 12,500 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Raymond James And Assoc invested in 0% or 3,738 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Company accumulated 30,000 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 6,900 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Since February 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $110,720 activity. Yung Derek N. bought $110,720 worth of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) on Wednesday, February 27.

eHealth, Inc. provides private online health insurance services in the United States and China. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The Company’s e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers medical health insurance coverage, including preferred well-known provider organization, health maintenance organization and indemnity plans, health savings account eligible health insurance plans, Medicare related health, and small business group insurance plans, as well as ancillary health insurance plans comprising short-term, dental, life, vision, and accident insurance plans.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.37, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 20 investors sold Apogee Enterprises, Inc. shares while 59 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 24.59 million shares or 0.44% less from 24.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 41,107 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund owns 10,914 shares. Sit Invest Assocs Inc owns 29,850 shares. Macquarie Gp Ltd, Australia-based fund reported 36,200 shares. 486,992 are owned by Lsv Asset. Tieton Capital Limited Liability Company holds 4.44% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 133,031 shares. Wellington Mgmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Moreover, Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Com has 0% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Nwq has 0.58% invested in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) for 711,996 shares. New York-based Amer Intl Grp Inc has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Dnb Asset Management As accumulated 15,720 shares. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability owns 34,360 shares. Hanson Mcclain has invested 0% of its portfolio in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). The Alabama-based Regions Financial Corp has invested 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG). Amundi Pioneer Asset stated it has 0% in Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG).

More notable recent Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Apogee (APOG) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q1 – Nasdaq” on June 28, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 27, 2019 : ACN, WBA, MKC, CAG, SJR, PDCO, APOG, GMS, SKIS, SOL – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Apogee Enterprises to Report Fiscal 2020 First Quarter Financial Results – Business Wire” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Thursday Sector Leaders: General Contractors & Builders, Construction Materials & Machinery Stocks – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:APOG) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. designs and develops glass services and products in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $1.15 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Architectural Glass, Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies . It has a 25.99 P/E ratio. The Architectural Glass segment fabricates coated and high-performance glass used in customized windows and wall systems comprising the outside skin of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.