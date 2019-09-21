Ehealth (EHTH) Valuation Rose While Shannon River Fund Management Has Decreased by $24.74 Million Its Position; Drw Securities Decreased Its Stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) as Market Value Declined

Drw Securities Llc decreased its stake in British Amern Tob Plc (BTI) by 18.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Drw Securities Llc sold 43,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.22% . The institutional investor held 196,802 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.86M, down from 240,381 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Drw Securities Llc who had been investing in British Amern Tob Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $36.29. About 951,423 shares traded. British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSEMKT:BTI) has declined 34.70% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical BTI News: 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – LOOKING FORWARD INTO 2018, FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES ARE A HEADWIND FOR BUSINESS THIS YEAR; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO- IF RATES FX WERE TO STAY AT CURRENT LEVELS, CO TO FACE TRANSLATIONAL FOREX HEADWIND OF 7% ON ORGANIC OPERATING PROFIT; 8% ON EPS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms British American Tobacco at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – GROUP REMAINS ON TRACK FOR ANOTHER GOOD YEAR OF EARNINGS GROWTH; 25/04/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO PLC – BY END OF 2018 OBJECTIVE TO MORE THAN DOUBLE REVENUE FROM NEXT GENERATION PRODUCTS TO SUBSTANTIALLY MORE THAN £1 BLN; 25/04/2018 – BAT plans to further raise investment in next-generation products; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD – YEAR AGO QTRLY REVENUE 748.4 MLN RGT, NET PROFIT 114.2 MLN RGT; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – DECLARES FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 33 SEN PER SHARE FOR FY ENDING DEC 31, 2018; 21/05/2018 – BRITISH AMERICAN TOBACCO (MALAYSIA) BHD BATO.KL – QTRLY REVENUE 637.6 MLN RGT

Shannon River Fund Management Llc decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 56.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc sold 287,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 85.83% . The hedge fund held 224,032 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.29 million, down from 511,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.36% or $3.58 during the last trading session, reaching $78.59. About 895,606 shares traded or 52.01% up from the average. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 351.68% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 351.68% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 21/04/2018 – DJ eHealth Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EHTH); 16/03/2018 – Morning eHealth: VA-Cerner numbers skyrocket; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 7C, EST. LOSS/SHR 41C; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-K – SEC FILING; 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 19/03/2018 – EHEALTH INC SAYS ADDITIONAL TIME WAS NEEDED TO COMPLETE THE COMPANY’S REVIEW OF THE FORM 10-K AND REMEDY AN ERROR IN THE XBRL FILE FOR THE FORM 10-K; 26/04/2018 – EHealth Sees FY18 Adj EPS 69c-Adj EPS 95c; 19/03/2018 – Health Insurers Offer Early Glimpse Into 2019 ACA Market Strategies as Congress Considers Stabilization Measures; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.84 EPS, down 154.55% or $0.51 from last year’s $-0.33 per share. After $-0.06 actual EPS reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1,300.00% negative EPS growth.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55 billion and $629.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bottomline Tech Del Inc (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 90,167 shares to 141,130 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Usa Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:USAT) by 53,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 654,301 shares, and has risen its stake in Immersion Corp (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.23, from 2.28 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold EHTH shares while 36 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 21.95 million shares or 4.21% more from 21.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Limited Liability holds 11,914 shares. American Grp Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Utd Automobile Association holds 0.01% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 39,749 shares. Northern Tru reported 0.01% stake. Fred Alger Management reported 95,935 shares stake. Next Fin reported 50 shares. Archon Partners Limited Liability holds 0.75% or 43,700 shares. Principal Fin Gp has invested 0.01% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). 549,700 were reported by Gilder Gagnon Howe Limited Com. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans accumulated 14,858 shares. 12,400 were accumulated by Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al. Proshare Advsr Lc invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Swiss Bank & Trust invested 0% in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH). Arizona State Retirement System owns 29,512 shares. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis And Incorporated holds 1.78% of its portfolio in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) for 30,000 shares.

Since August 19, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $374,435 activity. Brooke Beth A. bought $82,240 worth of stock.

Drw Securities Llc, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 28,771 shares to 44,728 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc Core Msci Em (IEMG) by 1.60M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr Msci Euro Fl E (EUFN).

